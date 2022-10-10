ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Arrest made in deadly Roxborough shooting

Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with murder, four...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chestercounty.com

Editorial: The degree of their necessity

At the corner of Chandler Mill and Kaolin roads in Kennett Square, there is a triangle-shaped island where four political signs made from corrugated plastic sprout from the ground like advertorial roses deep in bloom. Now there are three. The very tangible connection between them is that they all promote...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Temple News

Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia

Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Biden to hold a fundraiser for John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden will hold a fundraiser with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week to boost his campaign in a tight and closely watched Senate race that could determine control of the chamber. The Oct. 20 fundraiser in Philadelphia comes days after Senate fundraising...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says

Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms. According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
LEVITTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

CHOP increasing security following threats aimed at transgender clinic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is increasing its security following threats aimed at its transgender clinic. It's happened at pediatric facilities around the United States, and now, a group of medical organizations is calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation. Medical organizations say anti-transgender rhetoric has crossed the line, leading to threats of violence. Experts say it's putting doctors and people in the trans community in danger. "I started going to the CHOP gender clinic in 2018. I had come out and known that I was trans since I was like 12," student Connor Heinrich said. Heinrich...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway

A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them

PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Star News

Philadelphia, PA
Local news for Philadelphia, PA.

