Philly judge finds 2 men not guilty in election interference, guilty on weapons charges
The charges stem from the ballot count in Philadelphia on November 6 after the 2020 presidential election.
AirTag leads to discovery of dumpster filled with stolen campaign signs
Apple AirTags can help people locate their lost luggage or find a misplaced purse but they came in handy in Chester County on Wednesday in helping to locate stolen political signs. An AirTag on one of them aided Tredyffrin Township police in locating a dumpster containing more than 100 signs...
Former Philadelphia officer blames 'radical' DA Krasner for crime surge: 'It's like walking through Baghdad'
Retired Philadelphia police officer Nick Gerace ripped the city's soft-on-crime district attorney, Larry Krasner, as carjackings and shootings rise.
Arrest made in deadly Roxborough shooting
Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with murder, four...
chestercounty.com
Editorial: The degree of their necessity
At the corner of Chandler Mill and Kaolin roads in Kennett Square, there is a triangle-shaped island where four political signs made from corrugated plastic sprout from the ground like advertorial roses deep in bloom. Now there are three. The very tangible connection between them is that they all promote...
Temple News
Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia
Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
City of Philadelphia changes gun violence grant process following payment delays
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Some gun violence prevention groups say they’re having an easier time accessing grant funding from the City of Philadelphia than they were earlier this year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Biden to hold a fundraiser for John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden will hold a fundraiser with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week to boost his campaign in a tight and closely watched Senate race that could determine control of the chamber. The Oct. 20 fundraiser in Philadelphia comes days after Senate fundraising...
After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says
Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms. According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought...
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
CHOP increasing security following threats aimed at transgender clinic
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is increasing its security following threats aimed at its transgender clinic. It's happened at pediatric facilities around the United States, and now, a group of medical organizations is calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation. Medical organizations say anti-transgender rhetoric has crossed the line, leading to threats of violence. Experts say it's putting doctors and people in the trans community in danger. "I started going to the CHOP gender clinic in 2018. I had come out and known that I was trans since I was like 12," student Connor Heinrich said. Heinrich...
Philly Police Department’s Twitter account apparently hacked
It appears the Philadelphia Police Department’s Twitter account was hacked overnight. Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the @PhillyPolice account started posting links to articles about business news.
californiaexaminer.net
A Philadelphia Judge Dismissed All Murder Charges Against Ex-cop Ryan Pownall
On Tuesday, a judge in Philadelphia dismissed all charges against ex-city police officer Ryan Pownall, finding that prosecutors had failed to deliver sufficient legal instructions to a grand jury as it considered whether to charge him with murder in a 2017 on-duty killing. After grand jurors in the historic case...
Pennsylvania caseworker charged in connection to child’s beating death
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to the July beating death of a 3-year-old child in foster care. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, was charged and arrested Monday in connection to the death of Hope Jones. Mawusi worked...
Pennsylvania's statewide elections narrowing as Philadelphia spirals out of control: Robert Cahaly
Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly weighs in on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
Three SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence 'ridiculous'
PHILADELPHIA — Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city's gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred just...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway
A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them
PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
Star News
