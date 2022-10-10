Read full article on original website
World Mental Health Day | How mental health conversations becoming easier
UofL Health held a discussion Monday trying to destigmatize mental health issues and bring awareness to just how important it is to live a happy and fulfilling life. The company said there has been a positive trend lately – mental health conversations are not as hard as they used to be, and more people are understanding of the issues people face.
Peloton's Cody Rigsby Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'It's a Very Long Journey'
The Peloton instructor told PEOPLE how he has learned to prioritize mental healthcare — and the role financial security plays in mental health Cody Rigsby is opening up about his journey toward prioritizing mental healthcare. "Fitness has been such a sanctuary for me," the Peleton instructor, 35, tells PEOPLE to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10. "It's one of those places that you can be absolutely present with your body and present with your thoughts," he adds. "And it allows me to really process things. As...
Ginger Zee on how she overcame the stigma of mental health to talk about suicide, therapy
When ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee thinks back to one of the "darkest points' of her struggle with mental health, she thinks of a photo of herself smiling. In the photo, Zee, now ABC News chief meteorologist, is smiling wide as she sits at the desk at her first on-air meteorologist job at a local TV station in Michigan.
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis
A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48. Doctors say a healthy pregnancy at her age is possible, but can be difficult.
A doctor who has delivered twins by a 51-year-old woman said Swank will probably need more monitoring and care due to her age and carrying multiples.
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed
Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
Coroner Rules British Teen Molly Russell Died by Suicide After Suffering from 'Effects of Online Content'
Molly Russell died by suicide at the age of 14 in November 2017 A coroner ruled Friday on the cause of death of a British teenager, Molly Russell, citing social media platforms as contributions to her death. Russell died by suicide in November 2017 at the age of 14. "Molly Rose Russell died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content," coroner Andrew Walker of the Northern District of Greater London said at the conclusion of an inquest into the late teenager's death, the...
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Cannabis During Pregnancy: Researchers Say Children May Display More Symptoms of Mental Health Issues
A new study has found that children exposed to cannabis while in the womb are more likely to continue displaying symptoms of mental health issues as they age. These symptoms can persist during adolescence, a critical time for brain development. Previous studies have indicated cannabis use during pregnancy may lead...
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
5 Common Alcohol Addiction Signs
Have you or a loved one been struggling with alcohol addiction? This is a national and global problem that the world is working hard to combat. But because of the nature of addiction, it’s difficult to know when to get help. Addiction is dangerous no matter how early on...
Motherhood In Hard Times, Journalist Kate Couric, 65, Told Her Daughters About Her Cancer Diagnosis
Renowned media personality Katie Couric, 65, has been a longtime champion and activist for colorectal cancer awareness, and she just announced that she faced her own battle, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. In a personal essay, the author and journalist shares how she broke her delicate...
Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
Mum gives birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told they'd all be boys
A young mum gave birth to rare identical triplet girls after being told by doctors they’d all be boys. New parents Jake Hammerton, 22, and his partner Caitlin Knight, 20, were thrilled to discover that Caitlin was pregnant. At their 22-week scan, the couple from Sheffield found out that they were having identical triplet boys – a one in 200 million case without IVF – so naturally they went away and started prepping for the arrival of their little lads.
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
