This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Atlanta Hawks are interested in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
CBS Sports
Jae Crowder trade rumors: Hawks emerge as suitor for Suns' disgruntled veteran forward, per report
It appears as though Jae Crowder will play somewhere other than Phoenix in the coming season, and perhaps his new home will be in Atlanta. The Hawks have emerged as a suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Shams Charania. Faced with a diminished role with the Suns, Crowder requested a trade away from Phoenix over the offseason, and the Suns have been actively looking to grant his wish. Crowder has been away from the team throughout training camp and preseason play thus far.
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks One of Jae Crowder’s Preferred Landing Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks had one of the best offseasons of any team in the NBA. They added All-Star guard Dejounte Murry and revamped the roster to make it more defensive-minded. According to recent reports from multiple outlets, they might not be done...
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Should the Celtics Trade for Jae Crowder?
According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, as the Suns work to find a new home for Jae Crowder, who's not with the team right now, the Atlanta Hawks are among those showing interest in acquiring the 10-year veteran. But with the Celtics' second unit lacking a natural small forward, ...
Hawks joining Jae Crowder trade sweepstakes as one of many entrants
Following a surprise run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks scuffled through a disappointing 2022 season, finishing 43-39 and suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat. However, the Hawks have higher ambitions and they might not be done upgrading the roster just yet. Enter Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry Organized Healing Conversations With Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors are going through a rough patch right now, but Steph Curry is making sure the team still sticks together through it all. Steve Kerr addressed the media on Tuesday where he talked about the efforts Steph Curry made in keeping...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Needs To Just Worry About Being Tyler Herro
Last year Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro caused a stir by saying he deserved mention among the NBA's other young stars such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young. When given a chance to backtrack this year on the Jeremy Tache podcast, Herro refused to back down. He said he still belongs in the discussion with the group that also includes Ja Morant.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Hornets: What Stood Out in Sixers’ Finale?
Following a victory on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned home to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Wednesday’s matchup served as the Sixers’ preseason finale. After winning three straight while shorthanded in two matchups, the 76ers got...
Without Jae Crowder, who will step up to help Phoenix Suns bench get physical?
It's Week 3 of training camp and Jae Crowder still hasn't been traded. Suns coach Monty Williams wants him to be dealt before their regular season opener on Oct. 19. Crowder's starting four spot replacement, Cam Johnson, is out with a right thumb injury for the rest of the preseason, so Torrey Craig is starting for him. ...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks
The last time we saw the Cavaliers in a game with actual implications, it was in April against these Atlanta Hawks, in the second game of the 2022 Play-In Tournament. Of course, Atlanta came from behind and beat the Cavs, ending their season rather abruptly. Tonight though, in the preseason,...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season
The entire Detroit Lions organization has been left scratching their heads after a disappointing performance against the New England Patriots. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team has hit "rock bottom" already, following a 29-0 shutout loss to the New England Patriots. Quarterback Jared Goff was asked postgame what the...
