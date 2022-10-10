ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS Sports

Jae Crowder trade rumors: Hawks emerge as suitor for Suns' disgruntled veteran forward, per report

It appears as though Jae Crowder will play somewhere other than Phoenix in the coming season, and perhaps his new home will be in Atlanta. The Hawks have emerged as a suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Shams Charania. Faced with a diminished role with the Suns, Crowder requested a trade away from Phoenix over the offseason, and the Suns have been actively looking to grant his wish. Crowder has been away from the team throughout training camp and preseason play thus far.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tri-City Herald

Atlanta Hawks One of Jae Crowder’s Preferred Landing Spots

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks had one of the best offseasons of any team in the NBA. They added All-Star guard Dejounte Murry and revamped the roster to make it more defensive-minded. According to recent reports from multiple outlets, they might not be done...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Jae Crowder
Inside The Celtics

Should the Celtics Trade for Jae Crowder?

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, as the Suns work to find a new home for Jae Crowder, who's not with the team right now, the Atlanta Hawks are among those showing interest in acquiring the 10-year veteran. But with the Celtics' second unit lacking a natural small forward, ...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Hawks joining Jae Crowder trade sweepstakes as one of many entrants

Following a surprise run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks scuffled through a disappointing 2022 season, finishing 43-39 and suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat. However, the Hawks have higher ambitions and they might not be done upgrading the roster just yet. Enter Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Atlanta Hawks#Nba#Eastern Conference#The Los Angeles Lakers#Watch Udonis Haslem#Inside The Heat
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Needs To Just Worry About Being Tyler Herro

Last year Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro caused a stir by saying he deserved mention among the NBA's other young stars such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young. When given a chance to backtrack this year on the Jeremy Tache podcast, Herro refused to back down. He said he still belongs in the discussion with the group that also includes Ja Morant.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Hornets: What Stood Out in Sixers’ Finale?

Following a victory on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned home to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Wednesday’s matchup served as the Sixers’ preseason finale. After winning three straight while shorthanded in two matchups, the 76ers got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks

The last time we saw the Cavaliers in a game with actual implications, it was in April against these Atlanta Hawks, in the second game of the 2022 Play-In Tournament. Of course, Atlanta came from behind and beat the Cavs, ending their season rather abruptly. Tonight though, in the preseason,...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season

The entire Detroit Lions organization has been left scratching their heads after a disappointing performance against the New England Patriots. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team has hit "rock bottom" already, following a 29-0 shutout loss to the New England Patriots. Quarterback Jared Goff was asked postgame what the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy