Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Yardbarker
Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust
It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
The Seahawks to offset their kickoff against Arizona if the Mariners are playing a playoff game next door Sunday after afternoon.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
Richard Sherman says the Seahawks will have to keep Geno Smith
Seahawks great Richard Sherman was never a huge fan of the former guy’s game, but he has become a vocal supporter of Geno Smith on Twitter. Here’s Sherman sharing Smith’s gorgeous 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from Sunday’s loss to the Saints. And here’s Sherman...
Tri-City Herald
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. "He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday. Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up." ...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s Week 7 of the NFL season and we are getting a better picture of which teams are good and which are bad and we can confidently say that four of the better teams in the league are on their bye this week with the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams all resting up.
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season
The entire Detroit Lions organization has been left scratching their heads after a disappointing performance against the New England Patriots. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team has hit "rock bottom" already, following a 29-0 shutout loss to the New England Patriots. Quarterback Jared Goff was asked postgame what the...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Week 5 – New Orleans
The Seattle Seahawks got involved in another shootout this week. However, they didn’t have enough gas to keep up with New Orleans, losing 39-32. Here are our Seahawks Dud And Stud Of Week 5. In a game where the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense seemed to forget how to tackle, they...
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations
New veteran acquisitions, either by trade or signed as free agents, paying dividends were highlighted last week. The opposite end of the spectrum gets the focus this time around. Several veteran newcomers who aren't living up to expectations have been identified. Contribution, availability, salary and draft capital to acquire were...
