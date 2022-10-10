ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia injury report: Jalen Carter, Smael Mondon on the mend

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XW0Rc_0iTNeavj00
(Photo by Tony Walsh)

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia didn’t have the services of a pair of defensive starters when it took down Auburn 42-10 on Saturdays. Those two starters, junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter and sophomore inside linebacker Smael Mondon, might not out for much longer according to Kirby Smart.

The seventh-year head coach was asked about both players, as well as junior running back Kendall Milton, when he met with reporters on Monday. Smart says that Jalen Carter is showing steady improvement and Smael Mondon was almost ready to play against the Tigers.

“Yeah, don’t know. I’ll have to wait and see. I haven’t seen them yet,” Smart said when asked about injuries. “Jalen, obviously, we’re going to find out. Every day he’s getting better. He’s rehabbing. He’s doing more. I’ll see more today.

“Smael was close to being able to go in the game. He didn’t practice a lot last week. Hopeful to get him back this week and the same with Kendall.”

Jalen Carter has been hampered by injuries since the 2022 season opener vs. Oregon. He sustained a sprained ankle in that game, an ailment that slowed him for the next few weeks. Jalen Carter showed a great deal of improvement in the week leading up to the Missouri game. Then he suffered a different injury.

Carter left the first quarter of the contest at Mizzou after being chop blocked. Smart labeled the injury as a sprained MCL and said that he would be out for one to two weeks.

Smael Mondon, too, was hurt in that Missouri game. He had to leave that game for a portion of time with a sprained ankle but he was still able to return and finish. Smart told reporters on Tuesday of last week that Smael Mondon had struggled through the first two days of practice and his status was uncertain for the Auburn game.

Mondon dressed out for The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and went through drills with defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann before the team came out for pregame warmup. Once the Bulldogs strapped on the pads and began getting loose, Mondon watched drills and did no participate at all.

With Mondon and fourth-year junior inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall out, Georgia had to lean on fourth-year junior Rian Davis to play a ton of snaps at inside linebacker, 48 snaps to be exact. Xavian Sorey, a redshirt freshman, also played 17 snaps.

Milton suffered a groin injury during the Auburn game after carrying the football two times for 13 yards. He did not return after that injury as the Bulldogs went on to total 292 rushing yards on 39 carries in the contest.

Next up for Georgia is a homecoming matchup with Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on The SEC Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Gives Important Injury Update

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments about the Bulldogs’ forthcoming home game against conference foe Vanderbilt. On Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann…. “Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II

Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
247Sports

In-state WR Sacovie White commits to Georgia

Cartersville (Ga.) Cass 2024 receiver Sacovie White committed to Georgia on Saturday during a return visit to Athens, which included watching the Bulldogs dominate Auburn. “The environment was amazing,” White told 247Sports. “I love the fans there, the highlights were really just being able to see the people I have a connection with the most!”
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
ung.edu

Lambert promoted to brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert in September became the latest University of North Georgia (UNG) graduate to ascend to the rank of general. UNG has produced 60 flag officers across all military branches. Lambert, a 1993 UNG graduate, took over as deputy commanding general of maneuver for the Army's 3rd Infantry...
DAHLONEGA, GA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade

Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
HELEN, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy