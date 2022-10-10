Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Texas

Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
KCTV 5
Patrick Mahomes recaps the Chiefs thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes is nearly unstoppable in primetime and against the AFC West
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs (3-1) are facing one of their most deeply ingrained rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in week 5. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the rivalry has been largely lopsided for the better part of a decade since...
Yardbarker
Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) fell to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead Stadium. #1 Daniel Carlson entered tonight's tilt leading the National Football League with a 35-consecutive field goal streak. After going 3/3 today, he remains the leader. #2 Josh Jacobs had a career-high in rushing...
Sporting News
Raiders vs. Chiefs final score, results: Mahomes, Kelce lead Kansas City to wild comeback win vs. Las Vegas
The Chiefs and Raiders battled it out in a wild, thrilling and controversial game on "Monday Night Football." When the dust settled, it was the Chiefs who ended up victorious by the slimmest of margins. The Raiders came flying out of the gates, surging to a 17-0 lead in the...
Yardbarker
Colts Quarterback on Pace to Have Worst Season of His Career
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on pace to have his worst season of his 15 year career and when the Indianapolis Colts traded for Matt Ryan back in March they thought it’d be a perfect fit, but heading into week 6 it’s been everything but that. Through five...
Augusta Free Press
Rivera sticking with Wentz: Commanders may regret decisions to go with both
When it comes to the National Football League, you typically are only as good as your quarterback. Just look at recent seasons to verify that. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI with a red-hot Matthew Stafford. Super Bowl LV was won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a guy you might have heard of, Tom Brady, leading the ship. The year before that, the magical Patrick Mahomes won his first and only title, guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to glory.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
Patrick Mahomes’ stellar performance give Chiefs another comeback win
Patrick Mahomes’s stellar performance completed a 17-point comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Monday Night Football versus the Las Vegas Raiders proves why Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can come back to win any game. The statistics tell part of the story. His intangibles tell the other side.
Augusta Free Press
Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On Nevada Sports Betting Sites
The new NHL season has officially kicked off and here is how you can bet on our Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights same game parlay in Nevada. Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Kings vs Golden Knights parlay at +182.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels blasted for 2-point attempt in loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was on the sideline as Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for what
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Revisiting the wild finish between Raiders & Chiefs on MNF
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Yardbarker
Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?
In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
Augusta Free Press
Late Cincinnati score not late enough: Tucker field goal lifts Baltimore Ravens to 19-17 win
Last week against Buffalo, the Baltimore Ravens did the right thing analytically, and lost. Sunday night, against Cincinnati, they did the wrong thing, and were close to losing again. It helps that the Ravens have the most accurate placekicker in NFL history on the sideline. How good? With Justin Tucker’s...
