Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
Did Cardinals Scoreboard Operator Cost Kyler Murray and His Team the Game in Week 5 vs. Eagles?
Kyler Murray made a boneheaded play at the end of the Week 5 game vs. Eagles but was the Cardinals scoreboard the real problem? The post Did Cardinals Scoreboard Operator Cost Kyler Murray and His Team the Game in Week 5 vs. Eagles? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Eagles injury report: Did Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough?
The Eagles are about to play their biggest game of the season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night. After being banged up for the last two weeks, they may have some reinforcements on the way to take on their NFC East rivals. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants
The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement to the Practice Squad
The former Dallas Cowboy, Corey Clement, has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. The running back out of University of the Wisconsin has played five years in the NFL, four with the Eagles, and one with the Cowboys. Clement was a free agent heading into 2022, allowing...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Bruce Irvin Rejoins Seahawks in ‘Terrific Shape,’ Could Potentially Play vs. Cardinals
RENTON, Wash. - Dealing with multiple injuries in the backfield once again, the Seahawks took a flier on future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson last November, signing him to their practice squad in Week 13. Though well past his prime at 36 years of age, Pete Carroll had...
Eagles fans took over Arizona and helped carry their team to a win
Despite the game being across the country Eagles fans took over the Cardinals home stadium on Sunday, with over 50% of the crowd wearing Eagles colors.
Tri-City Herald
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
Like a good neighbor, the Seahawks care. Seattle’s NFL team announced it will move the start time of its home game Sunday at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals to 2:30 p.m. if the Mariners are hosting a American League Division Series fourth game next door at T-Mobile Park that afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady makes his pitch for Aaron Judge to join the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season. Injuries hit the team hard through the first few weeks but the Buccaneers have gotten a few players back recently such as Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Donovan Smith. One area of the offense that...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Packers vs. Jets Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are 3-2 but seemingly are headed in opposite directions. The Packers, perennial Super Bowl contenders with the annual habit of winning a lot of games in the regular season but falling short in the playoffs, are fortunate to not be entering Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field on a two-game losing streak. The Jets, who haven’t finished with a winning record since 2015, have won two in a row and seem to be a team on the rise.
Tri-City Herald
‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD
With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Tri-City Herald
4 Biggest Problems Holding Broncos Offense Back
With mile-high expectations comes mile-high criticism when there's a failure to meet them. Here lately, the criticism aimed at the Denver Broncos is higher than Mount Everest. With shaky offensive performances, at best, through the first five weeks of the season, questions about the viability of this young, new coaching staff have been raised at a meteoric rate — to little surprise.
Tri-City Herald
Rashaad Penny successful surgery on 3 leg issues. Expected to play in 2023. For Seahawks?
Rashaad Penny’s major injury was triply bad. The Seahawks announced their lead running back who sustained a season-ending injury last weekend in their loss at New Orleans had successful surgery Tuesday performed by two team physicians at the Seattle Surgery Center. Doctors Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a...
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Long List of Colts Miss Practice After Mini-Bye
The Indianapolis Colts are back from their mini-bye week after taking down the Denver Broncos by a score of 12-9. At 2-2-1, the Colts are only a half-game back from the Tennessee Titans for the lead in the AFC South. All the focus is on the Jacksonville Jaguars as they...
Comments / 0