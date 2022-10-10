ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching

The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’

The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants

The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement to the Practice Squad

The former Dallas Cowboy, Corey Clement, has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. The running back out of University of the Wisconsin has played five years in the NFL, four with the Eagles, and one with the Cowboys. Clement was a free agent heading into 2022, allowing...
NFL
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady makes his pitch for Aaron Judge to join the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season. Injuries hit the team hard through the first few weeks but the Buccaneers have gotten a few players back recently such as Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Donovan Smith. One area of the offense that...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Packers vs. Jets Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are 3-2 but seemingly are headed in opposite directions. The Packers, perennial Super Bowl contenders with the annual habit of winning a lot of games in the regular season but falling short in the playoffs, are fortunate to not be entering Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field on a two-game losing streak. The Jets, who haven’t finished with a winning record since 2015, have won two in a row and seem to be a team on the rise.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD

With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

4 Biggest Problems Holding Broncos Offense Back

With mile-high expectations comes mile-high criticism when there's a failure to meet them. Here lately, the criticism aimed at the Denver Broncos is higher than Mount Everest. With shaky offensive performances, at best, through the first five weeks of the season, questions about the viability of this young, new coaching staff have been raised at a meteoric rate — to little surprise.
DENVER, CO

