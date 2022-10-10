ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
GAMINGbible

Popular Twitch streamer breaks back during livestream

Twitch streamer and former adult performer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at San Diego's TwitchCon on Saturday. “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support,” Chechik wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday after footage of the incident began to circulate online. “When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 apologizes for bumpy launch with free in-game goodies

Anyone trying to play the first week of Overwatch 2 was likely met with endless errors, bugs, and crashes due to the numerous DDoS attacks and congestion issues coupled with some pretty big bugs that developers worked endlessly to iron out. A week after launch, the game is still experiencing...
Polygon

Overwatch 2 beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Overwatch 2 is finally here. While it’s extremely similar to the original game, the fact that it’s free-to-play will surely attract many who sat out the first time around. Before you jump into the sequel, we’ve listed out a few helpful pointers that the tutorial won’t teach you.
Tri-City Herald

Square Enix to End Service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Square Enix has announced that service for mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on Jan. 11, 2023. Final Fantasy VII The First Solider released as a free-to-play mobile game on Nov. 17, 2021. Despite the game approaching its first anniversary, Square Enix has decided to end service for the battle royale. "After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER," the statement read.
dotesports.com

Blizzard is ‘investigating’ a worrying Overwatch 2 bug that is just straight up turning off players’ computers

After several server issues, game-breaking bugs, loss of progression, and other problems, to call the launch of Overwatch 2 a troubled one would be an understatement. Now, a potentially PC-breaking issue has been brought to light. Some players’ computers will completely shut down or restart while playing Overwatch 2, rendering them unable to play the game.
Centre Daily

Apex Legends Halloween Skins 2022 Detailed

Apex Legends' Halloween celebration is in full swing. Here are all of the skins players can pick up during the event. Every year, the month of October brings a variety of spooky-themed events and cosmetics to a variety of online games. This year, Respawn has brought back Fight or Fright to Apex Legends, with four limited-time modes rotating each week throughout October. The event began on Oct. 4 and is set to run up until Nov. 1.
msn.com

Apple's iCloud Photos Comes To Windows 11, Apple Music Lands on Xbox

Apple and Microsoft deepened the ties between their technologies Wednesday, announcing that the company's iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs, and the Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles. The new moves mark an expansion of the company's agreements, which have already brought Apple...
CNET

Splatoon 3 Amiibo Figures Launch Nov. 11, Unlock New Gear Sets

Nintendo is releasing a new line of Amiibo figures for the Splatoon 3 game on Nov. 11. Three new figures in total will be available: Inkling (yellow), Octoling (blue), and Smallfry. Each figure will cost $16. And like older Splatoon Amiibo, they can be scanned via the Nintendo Switch Pro...
GAMINGbible

Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty

That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 dev rescues Stadia players from losing their saves

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched turbulently in December 2020, Google Stadia was arguably the best place to play. Now, as Google gears up to shutter its cloud gaming platform for good, developer CD Projekt Red is supporting those players: The studio announced one of the first official methods for players to rescue any Cyberpunk 2077 save files from the sinking Stadia ship.
Video Games

