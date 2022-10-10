ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Musings: Kansas State already with two primetime road victories

By Derek Young
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mn20C_0iTNeEhr00
Kansas State Athletics

Kansas State has already won two on the road at night, and have a third next on the docket when they take on TCU in Fort Worth.



