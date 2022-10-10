Mike Norvell provides injury update, timeline for Treshaun Ward's return

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State is still reeling from a demoralizing loss to NC State, but Mike Norvell took the podium to provide an injury update on Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward.

To illustrate, Ward left the loss against the Wolfpack in the second half with an upper body injury, going to the locker room and later returning to the field with his right arm in a sling. With a huge ACC matchup with Clemson looming large, Norvell stated that “we’ll see what happens this week” in regards to Ward’s recovery.

“We’ll see as the week goes on with him,” responded Norvell. “Tre is extremely tough. The way his durability has been such a strength, and he’s been such a constant impact for us. We’ll see as this week goes on.

“I know he’s going to go everything in his power to be available, but we’ll kind of see as things play out throughout the week.”

On the season thus far, Treshaun Ward has been a huge piece of the Seminoles offense, running for 488 yards and three touchdowns on 72 carries. If Florida State wants to upset Clemson and turn the ACC upside-down, having their star running back on the field would go a long way.

Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles blow first-half lead against NC State

Despite taking a 14-point advantage into halftime Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, the Seminoles self-destructed in the second half and ended up falling 19-17.

NC State outscored the ‘Noles by 16 points as Norvell’s squad committed a slew of mistakes. Now, they’re 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC while No. 14 N.C. State improves to 5-1 and 1-1.

It wasn’t the number of blunders that did the Seminoles in but the severity and situation.

In one case, punter Alex Mastromanno punted past the line of scrimmage, earning 5 yards penalty and a loss of down, which meant N.C. State took over deep in FSU territory. The ensuing drive resulted in a field goal for the Wolfpack.

Then, officials flagged senior offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons for a late-hit personal foul away from the play that ruined a potential 3rd-and-2 situation. Instead, it was 3rd-and-long and the Seminoles ended up punting.

Jordan Travis also threw an interception right to N.C. State cornerback Shyheim Battle right after the Wolfpack took a two-point lead in the fourth quarter. Then with the Seminoles in scoring position in the final seconds, NC State picked off a pass in the end zone.