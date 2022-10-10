What channel will the Penn State-Minnesota White Out game air on?

Penn State coach James Franklin on the field before the Lions took on Auburn. (Greg Pickel/BWI)

Penn State will face Minnesota next Saturday. The game, which has long been set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium, now has a television assignment.

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the Lions-Gophers game will air on ABC. It is expected to have the top crew calling it in Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe.

Penn State will hold its annual White Out game during the conference crossover matchup. Head coach James Franklin explained to reporters at Big Ten Media Days why the program made that decision.

“The data said that most people want a night game,” Franklin said. “So we looked at our schedule. The game that we thought had the best chance to be a night game, another game we had seen [he’s implying Ohio State] was probably going to be a 12 o’clock game.

“That impacted the decision, and that’s where I was leaning [toward the pick being Minnesota]. The fans back that up. Then, when Pat [Kraft] came in, I asked him and right away he was he thought the same thing. So that’s why the choice was made.”

More on the Penn State-Minnesota White Out game

Some fans did not like the decision. A big factor is that the Ohio State game the following weekend is expected to start at Noon. Penn State went with the certain primetime option and seems comfortable with its choice.

“From a scheduling perspective in the Big Ten, the way it currently sits, we can’t have night games after a certain point on the schedule,” Franklin said. “So that limits it as well. And then also, if you want all the fans to dress up in white, that becomes more difficult later in the season, when people want to wear their hunting gear to stay warm. That makes sense.

“So a lot of factors that went into it. I think it also maybe caught people a little bit off guard. The way the schedule fell up to that point, it had pretty much rotated between two opponents. So, it kind of set up an expectation. That’s really just kind of how it played out.”

Minnesota is unranked at 4-1. It lost its last game 20-10 to Purdue and then had its bye week just as Penn State did. The Gophers return to the field Saturday at Illinois. The Lions hold a 9-6 all-time series lead. But, Minnesota took the last meeting back in 2019.