Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
CNET
iPhone 14 Reportedly Dialing 911 During Roller Coaster Rides
The iPhone 14's new Crash Detection feature, which is intended to automatically alert emergency personnel when it calculates that it's been in a car accident, is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by unintentionally dialing 911. The feature, introduced at Apple's product event in early September, uses an...
iPhone’s crash detection feature triggered by some roller coasters, dialing 911
The technology can be lifesaving, but it's not perfect. Roller coasters can trigger false alarms, telling 911 dispatchers you're in danger.
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Disney hikes prices for Disneyland, California Adventure
The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again today, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers," with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday. The increases...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date
Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting price of $34.99. Starting Oct. […]
disneydining.com
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
disneyfoodblog.com
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney Theme Park Rivals Ready for Holiday Events
As people get their holiday plans together, booking a theme park trip early is advised, since vacationers have a back log of energy to travel after many have chosen to stay at home since the covid pandemic began. As such, it is estimated that over 100 million Americans will travel during the holidays.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Could Win Four FREE Disney World Tickets — Here’s How!
We’ve talked about it a lot lately, but Disney World is expensive. From the cost of transportation (although we have seen some good flight deals recently) to the cost of staying at a Disney World hotel (although you could choose NOT to) to the price of food and drinks, it can be a lot. Then there’s also the cost of park tickets, but what if you could get those for free?
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
disneytips.com
Disney Park Doubles the Price of Its “FastPass” Pack for One-Time Fee
The Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes seem like they are here to stay at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But would you be interested in paying a one-time fee for an ultimate “FastPass” package?. When visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or...
Tri-City Herald
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer
Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive
Disney World And Disneyland just implemented some of the most far reaching price increases we've ever seen.
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Mini-Backpack & Wallpaper Shoulder Bag Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, foolish mortals, to Disneyland! We found two new Loungefly bags — a backpack and a shoulder bag —themed to the Haunted Mansion. They were both at the Emporium on our latest visit. Haunted Mansion...
Comments / 0