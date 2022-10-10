ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum: Lane Kiffin doing a remarkable job

By Sam Gillenwater
 2 days ago
Matthew Maxey | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Few believed Lane Kiffin could keep Ole Miss at the same pace after their great 10-3 season in 2021. The Rebels went through so much turnover that it wasn’t going to be difficult to gel and keep the winning going early. However, the exact opposite has been the case with the 6-0 start in Oxford, which is now home to the No. 9 team in the country. To Paul Finebaum, it has been one of the best coaching jobs in the nation so far this season.

Finebaum spoke with Matt Barrie to recap Week 6 and highlighted Ole Miss’ success. He says the transition of the Ole Miss roster is what has made their start so impressive.

“Give Lane Kiffin credit. He had Matt Corral last year. He had a lot of other key players (and) he just hit the reboot button with a whole new team,” said Finebaum. “It’s like a fantasy football team that you have to get rid of everybody. That’s a remarkable coaching job.”

Kiffin brought in 17 transfers compared to 19 freshmen during this offseason. They have been a pivotal piece of Ole Miss’ roster construction under Kiffin. While it is risky considering how the puzzle pieces may or may not fit, that hasn’t been the case for the Rebels to this point.

Ole Miss will control their own destiny the rest of the way. After facing Auburn this weekend, they’ll take on a five-game stretch featuring LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi State. That tough, five-game stretch in the SEC West will make or break Kiffin’s team. Still, it allows them even more time to gel and be better prepared to take on that challenge.

For a bowl-bound Rebels squad looking to continue its dominance, a wild-card team like the Auburn Tigers signals a worrisome week for Ole Miss coaches. Auburn, a disappointing 3-3 on the season and 1-2 against FBS opponents, has a habit of ruining the dreams of teams bound for a stellar season. They pushed an SEC champion Alabama squad to four overtimes last season and were one of only two teams to defeat the Rebels during the regular season. The other was Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.
