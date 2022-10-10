Tidbits: SMU practice, injury and roster updates ahead of Navy
SMU was back on the practice field on Monday ahead of Friday's matchup against Navy. Here are some of the interesting notes from practice.
SMU was back on the practice field on Monday ahead of Friday's matchup against Navy. Here are some of the interesting notes from practice.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0