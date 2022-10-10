ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Football tabbed Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week

By Justin Wells
 2 days ago
Texas wins the 2022 Red River Shootout (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The Texas Football team was named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Monday.

The Longhorns (4-2) topped Oklahoma 49-0 in the 118th edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday. This is the fourth time Texas has earned the honor and the first time since 2018.

Texas’ shutout of OU was the Longhorns’ first since 1965, and the 49-point win was the largest margin of victory for UT over the Sooners. Texas improved to 63-40-5 overall versus the Sooners all-time.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 21-of-31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Junior tailback Bijan Robinson rushed for 130 yards on 22 carries (5.9 ypc) and two touchdowns. Sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders added a pair of touchdown receptions.

Oklahoma was held scoreless for the first time since 1998. Junior defensive back Jerrin Thompson and junior linebacker Jaylan Ford paced the Longhorns with seven tackles apiece.

Junior defensive back Jahdae Barron and senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison each tallied their second interceptions of the season.

The Longhorns return home to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday for an 11:00 a.m. Central matchup with Iowa State (3-3).

Longhorns had 585 total yards – 296 on the ground – while their defense held the Sooners to just 195 total yards with two fourth-down stops. The first stop was early in the game and set the tone in front of the sellout crowd of 92,100. The shutout was Texas’ first against Oklahoma since a 19-0 win in 1965 and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.

This is the 21st season the FWAA will select a national team of the week. Each honored team will receive a custom Cheez-It “care package” along with a hand-crafted game ball made in America by Dallas-based Big Game USA, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom footballs.

