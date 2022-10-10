ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

The Stunning Transformation Of Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney is a perfect balance of brainpower and glamour. A Lebanese-British barrister, she crusades fiercely for the restoration of human rights of oppressed groups and seamlessly transitions into a vision of grace on the Hollywood red carpet when the occasion calls for it. Married to Oscar-winning actor and perennial heartthrob George Clooney, she has emerged as one of showbiz's most stylish icons and claimed fame that is separate from her husband's. But to her, the good fight of justice appears to override all else. "In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients," she once said in an interview for Time.
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker’s kids: Meet her 3 children with Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since May 1997 — and the couple have three children to show for their longtime love. The duo met through the actress’ brothers’ Naked Angels theater company in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked the “Sex and the City” star out on a date the following year. The couple’s eventual wedding, which took place at a Manhattan synagogue, was a surprise to all 100 guests, who thought they were simply attending a party. The duo went on to start their family in 2002, with the “And Just Like That” star showing...
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
