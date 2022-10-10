Read full article on original website
The Stunning Transformation Of Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney is a perfect balance of brainpower and glamour. A Lebanese-British barrister, she crusades fiercely for the restoration of human rights of oppressed groups and seamlessly transitions into a vision of grace on the Hollywood red carpet when the occasion calls for it. Married to Oscar-winning actor and perennial heartthrob George Clooney, she has emerged as one of showbiz's most stylish icons and claimed fame that is separate from her husband's. But to her, the good fight of justice appears to override all else. "In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients," she once said in an interview for Time.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up. ‘Essentially, I was having an...
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
Actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. The "Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" star announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who is also an actor. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕," Cuoco wrote in the caption. "Beyond blessed and over the...
Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year. "Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now,...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since May 1997 — and the couple have three children to show for their longtime love. The duo met through the actress’ brothers’ Naked Angels theater company in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked the “Sex and the City” star out on a date the following year. The couple’s eventual wedding, which took place at a Manhattan synagogue, was a surprise to all 100 guests, who thought they were simply attending a party. The duo went on to start their family in 2002, with the “And Just Like That” star showing...
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
