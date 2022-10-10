ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum details who's at fault at Auburn, how Bryan Harsin situation got here

By Kaiden Smith
On3.com
 2 days ago
(Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

Auburn fell to a .500 record this weekend, losing to No. 2 Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry 42-10. The 3-3 Tigers have had rumors of firing head coach Bryan Harsin for what seems like the entirety of the season thus far, but college football analyst Greg McElroy questioned who’s really at fault on his show McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. McElroy believes that Auburn looked outmatched in their recent matchup with the Bulldogs, and asked analyst Paul Finebaum if Auburn’s current or previous coaching regime is at fault for their recent performance.

“You can quibble and it’s always usually the previous regime’s fault if the present regime, Greg, is giving you reason to believe that the players they’re bringing in are going to be significantly and dramatically better,” Finebaum said. “Unfortunately for Bryan Harsin that has not happened, I don’t think it’s going to happen based on what we’ve seen so far through the first six weeks.”

Harsin is only in his second season as the Tiger’s head coach, with only two recruiting classes and 19 games under his belt at the helm. His current personnel may not be ideal or to the standards of himself and his staff, but Finebaum believes there are other factors that will be pivotal in whether he’s let go by Auburn or not.

“So here’s the dilemma for Auburn, assuming that a similar result occurs Saturday morning at Ole Miss, is this the moment they unload him?” Finebaum asked. “You have the bye week, we talked about this endlessly, and I think the real issue for Harsin is whether the team has a good effort or not and whether we think he’s doing a good job and want to blame Gus Malzahn.”

Finebaum has a good pulse of Auburn’s fanbase and believes that ultimately the writing is already on the wall for Harsin and that his coaching days for the Tigers will be ending sooner than later.

“I don’t think the Auburn fans, and I mean the rank and file who may not want to be quoted out loud and may not want to be heard, but the ones that I hear from privately want Bryan Harsin out, and the sooner the better. And I think that’s likely to come after Saturday’s game, I don’t know what argument you could make, assuming that Saturday’s game goes according to plan, to retain him for the second half of the season to have more of the same,” Finebaum said.

