ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Nike signs five basketball players to NIL deals

By Pete Nakos
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjFkV_0iTNdUcS00
Provided by Nike

Nike has made its biggest statement yet in the NIL game.

The sportswear and sneaker giant has announced the signing of five basketball players, ranging from the high school to college level. It’s the first big-time move the company has made. Nike slowly pieced together a roster in Year 1 of NIL, inking athletes such as Stanford women’s golfer Rachel Heck and UCLA soccer player Reilyn Turner.

Now the company is making its move in basketball. Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Judea Watkins have all signed with the sneaker magnet. Signing the athletes aligns with Nike’s mission statement, which is “inspiring young athletes who are leading the way now — both on the court and in their communities.”

It also sets the company up to be in a strong position to ink long-term deals for the next generation of basketball stars.

James is the oldest son of Lebron James and is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. As part of his agreement with Nike, he will continue to promote and positively impact communities with the LeBron James Family Foundation.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny James said in a statement. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

A senior guard at Stanford, Haley Jones helped secure a national title this in 2021 and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. The senior averaged 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per games last season.

“Basketball has given me so much over the years. I’m excited about the opportunity this partnership presents — to give back to my community in more ways than I ever imagined possible,” Jones said in a release.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is one of the most accomplished players in the women’s game. A consensus first-team All-American in 2022, she was also the Big Ten Player of the Year. She’s the first player to win the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award in back-to-back years.

“I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game,” Clark said. “They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next.”

Nike has also signed DJ Wagner and Judea Watkins — two high school stars. This is not Wagner’s first move with Nike. He previously signed on with Drake’s Nike sub-label NOCTA. Watkins is also a senior at Sierra Canyon and was the 2021-22 California Gatorade Player of the Year.

As part of her deal with Nike, Watkins will work with the company to With Nike, help revitalize basketball spaces across L.A. and “redefine the future of women’s basketball.”

Nike signing top-flight NIL talent

With over 12.2 million social media followers, Bronny James holds an On3 NIL Valuation of $7.3 million. The evaluation is the highest in the NIL 100 and among college basketball recruits. Partnered with his father’s NBA success, James has made a name for himself. He has his own deal with PSD Underwear, too. Monday’s announcement is just more evidence of what he will be able to command in the NIL market.

Clark and Jones have two of the highest valuations in women’s basketball, too. The Iowa guard holds an evaluation of $137,000, while Jones’ sits at $74k. Each have social media followings eclipsing 100k and have large portfolios of deals.

Despite not announcing his commitment yet, Wagner’s NIL Valuation of $662,000 ranks No. 52 in the NIL 100. With 115k social media followers, he holds a per post value $2,200K. It’s hard to think the combo guard won’t end up at a Nike school following Monday’s news.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories: performance, influence and exposure.

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Sportswear#Magnet School#Stanford#Sierra Canyon High School
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
ATLANTA, GA
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases

Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star Kur Teng sets first official visit

Kur Teng is the No. 32 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has set his first official visit as he will go see Michigan State this weekend (Oct.15). Teng is a junior at Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian. He claims over 15 offers, including from Michigan State, Miami, Iowa, Auburn, TCU, Cincinnati, VCU, Providence, Rutgers, Georgetown, etc.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy