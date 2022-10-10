ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Live 95.9

Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?

We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
Wilbraham, MA
Connecticut State
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s completes its corporate headquarters move

BJ’s Wholesale Club has moved its headquarters to its new Club Support Center located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the wholesaler said Tuesday. The new location is just a few minutes from its previous headquarters in Westborough, and local media reported that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. requested and received a tax increment financing deal from its new host city to make the move.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WTNH

As heating prices increase, here’s how you can save

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Get ready for higher heating bills this winter. This comes as energy companies are warning consumers about the supply of crude oil taking a hit. Fuel companies are back at it, filling up oil tanks to ensure customers are ready for winter. News 8 caught up with Sean Flewelling of Mitchell […]
WINDSOR, CT
amherstbulletin.com

Nupro aims to build plant, double workforce in Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Three years after they began looking for a site that could accommodate their rapidly growing polyurethane manufacturing business in Deerfield and Whately, officials at Nupro LLC hit pay dirt only a few miles up the road. Now the 7-year-old company is poised to build a new...
DEERFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Gas prices are once again rising in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As people return from their long weekends, gas prices are once again rising. There’s a seven-cent difference in gas prices in Massachusetts in the last week alone, but it’s not just because of an increase in demand for travel. What sparked that shift was OPEC plus’s announcement last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Chicopee hiring municipal workers through job fair

CHICOPEE — Through its first annual job fair, Chicopee hopes to fill a couple of its open positions, jobs that include a dishwasher and kitchen assistant and a basketball referee. The city will hold the job fair on Nov. 2 at the RiverMills Center to give residents an opportunity...
CHICOPEE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket

Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: resources to help seniors with inflation

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The inflation rate is the highest it has been in 40 years, and although everyone is feeling the impact on their wallets, senior citizens seem to be hurting a little more. Western Mass News is getting answers for those on fixed incomes and how they...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

