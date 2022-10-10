Read full article on original website
Rotmans, Worcester furniture seller since 1956, going out of business
WORCESTER — Rotmans, the sprawling furniture store founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956, is going out of business. The closing comes with the retirement of Steve Rotman, the CEO and son of the founders. ...
Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?
We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE – The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The 7-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of...
BJ’s completes its corporate headquarters move
BJ’s Wholesale Club has moved its headquarters to its new Club Support Center located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the wholesaler said Tuesday. The new location is just a few minutes from its previous headquarters in Westborough, and local media reported that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. requested and received a tax increment financing deal from its new host city to make the move.
Massachusetts furniture store closing its doors after more than 60 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre warehouse and showroom is closing its doors after more than 60 years of serving residents of New England. Rotmans Furniture, of Worcester, announced Tuesday that it will begin total liquidation on Friday with the retirement of...
As heating prices increase, here’s how you can save
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Get ready for higher heating bills this winter. This comes as energy companies are warning consumers about the supply of crude oil taking a hit. Fuel companies are back at it, filling up oil tanks to ensure customers are ready for winter. News 8 caught up with Sean Flewelling of Mitchell […]
Nupro aims to build plant, double workforce in Deerfield
SOUTH DEERFIELD — Three years after they began looking for a site that could accommodate their rapidly growing polyurethane manufacturing business in Deerfield and Whately, officials at Nupro LLC hit pay dirt only a few miles up the road. Now the 7-year-old company is poised to build a new...
With the rise in crude oil prices impacting heating oil, here’s how you can save
The price of a barrel of crude oil has reached the range of $90, less than the peak this summer and in March but local heating companies are already seeing an increase.
Gas prices are once again rising in Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As people return from their long weekends, gas prices are once again rising. There’s a seven-cent difference in gas prices in Massachusetts in the last week alone, but it’s not just because of an increase in demand for travel. What sparked that shift was OPEC plus’s announcement last week.
Popular Restaurant in the Berkshires Set to Reopen This Week
It's always such an exciting time when any spot in the Berkshires is set to open up. That especially goes for a popular spot that will be reopening its doors this week after being forced to shut down for awhile. According to the Berkshire Eagle, one of the more popular...
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
All Hampden County real estate sales from Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 2 to Oct 8. There were 87 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,764-square-foot home on Grayson Drive in Springfield that sold for $275,000.
Chicopee hiring municipal workers through job fair
CHICOPEE — Through its first annual job fair, Chicopee hopes to fill a couple of its open positions, jobs that include a dishwasher and kitchen assistant and a basketball referee. The city will hold the job fair on Nov. 2 at the RiverMills Center to give residents an opportunity...
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket
Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Get Hired Job Fair for job seekers at the Holyoke Mall
Holyoke Mall will be having their Get Hired Job Fair on Tuesday for job seekers.
WNEU setting up free legal kiosks to help economically disadvantaged in Springfield
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officials at...
Getting Answers: resources to help seniors with inflation
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The inflation rate is the highest it has been in 40 years, and although everyone is feeling the impact on their wallets, senior citizens seem to be hurting a little more. Western Mass News is getting answers for those on fixed incomes and how they...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
