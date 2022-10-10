Georgia adds fourth commitment of 2024 in WR Sacovie White

Sacovie White/Twitter

Georgia is back on the board in the Class of 2024, as three-star wide receiver Sacovie White of Cartersville, Georgia’s Cass High School has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

White becomes Georgia’s fourth commitment of the Class of 2024 and the second wide receiver, joining four-star pledge Ny Carr of Moultrie, Georgia’s Colquitt County High School.

Four-star tight end Landen Thomas, the nation’s top player at the position, and four-star running back Tovani Mizell round out the group.

White has been a frequent visitor to Athens since this summer, when he earned an offer from the Bulldogs during a camp stop.

“Coach [Todd] Monken and BMac [Bryan McClendon] came over after and let me know I had the offer,” he told DawgsHQ of earning the opportunity. “It was crazy. They’re very serious. It’s a home state school, so most kids want their first offers to come from the home state schools. Mostly, they liked how I was competing and being a leader.”

Since then, he’s wasted no time getting back.

“I got to walk around the facility I’ve seen everything really, I watched practice, got to talk with the coaches and the staff, and a lot of different things,” he told DawgsHQ ahead of the season.

That trip was a key, as it expanded his ties with the staff in Athens.

“Just being able to build a better relationship with the coaches, like getting to talk to them more and learn more about them and their family, and what the program is really about,” White said. “I spent time with Coach BMac [Bryan McClendon], Coach [Todd] Monken, Coach Robert [Muschamp], Coach [Will] Muschamp, and Coach Perk [assistant receivers coach Kyle Perkins]”

“Coach BMac is the most real coach I’ve ever met in terms of college coaches,” White said. “He treats you like his own child. I have a little bond with his kids. It’s been amazing getting to know Coach Bmac. He’s really cool.”

That realness spills over into every aspect of Georgia, according to White.

“They are very straight up on what they want you to do, so I think that it’s a perfect program for me and a good environment to be in. I just think it’s good for me. I like the coaches, I like the people, the fans and all,” White said. “They set themselves apart by outworking everyone else. Every time I go up to Athens, I’m doing a workout, but that’s the type of person I am. You have to love the sport, and they respect the sport enough to actually live up to the name.”