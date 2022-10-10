ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia adds fourth commitment of 2024 in WR Sacovie White

By Jake Reuse
 2 days ago
Sacovie White/Twitter

Georgia is back on the board in the Class of 2024, as three-star wide receiver Sacovie White of Cartersville, Georgia’s Cass High School has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

White becomes Georgia’s fourth commitment of the Class of 2024 and the second wide receiver, joining four-star pledge Ny Carr of Moultrie, Georgia’s Colquitt County High School.

Four-star tight end Landen Thomas, the nation’s top player at the position, and four-star running back Tovani Mizell round out the group.

White has been a frequent visitor to Athens since this summer, when he earned an offer from the Bulldogs during a camp stop.

“Coach [Todd] Monken and BMac [Bryan McClendon] came over after and let me know I had the offer,” he told DawgsHQ of earning the opportunity. “It was crazy. They’re very serious. It’s a home state school, so most kids want their first offers to come from the home state schools. Mostly, they liked how I was competing and being a leader.”

Since then, he’s wasted no time getting back.

“I got to walk around the facility I’ve seen everything really, I watched practice, got to talk with the coaches and the staff, and a lot of different things,” he told DawgsHQ ahead of the season.

That trip was a key, as it expanded his ties with the staff in Athens.

“Just being able to build a better relationship with the coaches, like getting to talk to them more and learn more about them and their family, and what the program is really about,” White said. “I spent time with Coach BMac [Bryan McClendon], Coach [Todd] Monken, Coach Robert [Muschamp], Coach [Will] Muschamp, and Coach Perk [assistant receivers coach Kyle Perkins]”

“Coach BMac is the most real coach I’ve ever met in terms of college coaches,” White said. “He treats you like his own child. I have a little bond with his kids. It’s been amazing getting to know Coach Bmac. He’s really cool.”

That realness spills over into every aspect of Georgia, according to White.

“They are very straight up on what they want you to do, so I think that it’s a perfect program for me and a good environment to be in. I just think it’s good for me. I like the coaches, I like the people, the fans and all,” White said. “They set themselves apart by outworking everyone else. Every time I go up to Athens, I’m doing a workout, but that’s the type of person I am. You have to love the sport, and they respect the sport enough to actually live up to the name.”

247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates progress of Oscar Delp, Branson Robinson and other Georgia football offensive freshmen

ATHENS — At the midpoint of the 2022 Georgia football season, we're finally starting to see some members of of the freshman class start to contribute in a meaningful way. While the defense has seen significant snaps from Malaki Starks and Bear Alexander, it had taken a little while to see similar production on the offensive side of the ball.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Elite 2025 In-State Prospects Break Down Georgia Bulldog Visit

ATHENS - As we've written about multiple times in the last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted some major targets and commitments over the weekend as they took down Auburn 42-10. Some major 2023 targets were in town, but we saw some of the state's top sophomore make the trip as well. Multiple elite 2025 targets spoke with Dawg Post about their visit to Georgia over the weekend.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Football
dawgnation.com

Jordan "BigBaby" Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That's the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan "BigBaby" Hall. He ranks as the nation's No. 16 DL and the No. 121 prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is the No. 2 target for 2023 on the weekly DawgNation "Before the Hedges" top target list.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
THOMASVILLE, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Give Update on Vince Dooley

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart reacted to the news on Wednesday that former UGA coach Vince Dooley was headed home from the hospital. "He's been tremendous," Kirby said when asked about Dooley. "He's represented UGA for so long with such class. He's been internal in my success from the time I was a player to my time as a coach. I've kept in touch with him for a long time. He knew my wife when she played here. It is great to see him, and know that he cares so much about the program."
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Bryan Mcclendon
dawgnation.com

Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections

ATHENS — Georgia football stock seemingly went up by default, with the Bulldogs inheriting the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Alabama's close call with Texas A&M. Georgia's 49-3 season-opening win over No. 12 Oregon looks more impressive with each Ducks' win. Coach Kirby...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
High School Football PRO

Thomson, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jefferson County High School football team will have a game with Thomson High School on October 12, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rain, storms moving through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — After multiple dry weeks in a row, rain finally returned to Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. Parts of north Georgia were under a Level 1 risk for severe storms. The timing wasn't ideal: The weather delayed the Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2, which was supposed to have an afternoon start.
ATLANTA, GA
