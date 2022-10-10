ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leominster, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Leominster, MA
Education
City
Leominster, MA
Seacoast Current

This New England Town Ranked One of the Most ‘Smiley’ in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The horror film “Smile” continues to dominate at the box office, putting a whole new spin on the universal sign of happiness. And, I mean this with all due respect, one New England town may be doing the same, as it was just ranked one of the “most smiley” towns in all of the U.S.
WORCESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time

26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Blue Devil#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Lhs#Spanish
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Diamond

WESTFORD — Diamond, a 2-year-old female Pit Bull and Terrier mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “[She’s] very high energy, very playful and very friendly,” Roger Logeman, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. She was surrendered in August due to...
WESTFORD, MA
WCVB

3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game

BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
BOSTON, MA
grocerydive.com

BJ’s moves to new headquarters

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a new home. The club retailer officially moved into its new Club Support Center headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of September, according to a company press release Tuesday. The Club Support Center, located at 350 Campus Drive, can house...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
103.7 WCYY

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter

LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
LEVERETT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy