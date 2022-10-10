ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 2-8, 2022

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported. 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred. 6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported. 19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation. 4300 block 198th...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy