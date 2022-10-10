Read full article on original website
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday-Saturday. 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Vendor registration open for MTHS holiday bazaar Dec. 11
Vendors are invited to participate in the annual Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find the vendor registration form here.
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools
“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 2-8, 2022
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported. 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred. 6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported. 19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation. 4300 block 198th...
