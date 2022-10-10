Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Related
Person rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Franklin Park
BOSTON — Boston Police rushed to a popular city park after someone was stabbed Tuesday night. Emergency crews rushed over to Playstead Road within Franklin Park around 8:30 p.m. They found one person suffering from a stab wound and was rushed to a local area hospital. Police did not...
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
Boston Police searching for missing 61-year-old man with dementia
Boston Police are asking for public assistance locating a 61-year-man that they say suffers from dementia. According to BPD, Jerome Beauvior was last seen wearing a grey suit, with a green button down shirt and black shoes. He was reported missing from Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway. He is a...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting
DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
WCVB
Police investigate morning shooting in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a morning shooting in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Arcola Street. Detectives say the victim is an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said no arrests...
WCVB
Woman stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A woman was stabbed while walking a dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night, sources tells 5 Investigates. Boston police confirmed that they received a report of a person stabbed in the area shortly after 8:30 p.m., but did not provide any further details. NewsCenter 5 spotted multiple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man convicted of kidnapping, murdering Boston woman to learn his fate Tuesday
BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a Boston woman three years ago will learn his fate in federal court in Boston Tuesday. In June, a federal jury found 36-year-old Louis Coleman guilty of kidnapping resulting in death in the murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, of Boston.
Boston 25 News
Teenage skateboarder seriously injured after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
Police: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Kingston
Kingston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street home around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
nbcboston.com
2 Shot in Roxbury; Life-Threatening Injuries Reported
One person is fighting for his life after two people were shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. One happened near 2990 Washington Street just after noon. The first victim, who police say was under 18, was found behind the building with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was found in...
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
WCVB
2 injured in rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Comments / 6