91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
Teenage skateboarder seriously injured after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
2 Shot in Roxbury; Life-Threatening Injuries Reported

One person is fighting for his life after two people were shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. One happened near 2990 Washington Street just after noon. The first victim, who police say was under 18, was found behind the building with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was found in...
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
2 injured in rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
