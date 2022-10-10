Read full article on original website
Wyoming Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase, Crashes Cadillac
A Rock Springs man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly speeding erratically through town, leading police on a high-speed chase, and then crashing his Cadillac into another before trying to flee on foot, according to Rock Springs Police. According to an RSPD news release, police started getting...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 14
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense. Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage. Status: , Bond: #10191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0,...
wyo4news.com
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
sweetwaternow.com
House Fire Claims Life of Rock Springs Resident Wednesday Morning
ROCK SPRINGS — One person died and one person was injured in a house fire on C Street in Rock Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD). On Wednesday morning around 4:07 a.m. the RSFD was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity...
wyo4news.com
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs, Wyoming
NORTH of ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191....
oilcity.news
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Soda Ash Mine Expected To Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Sweetwater County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new mine project near Green River will tap into the world’s largest soda ash deposit and potentially help satisfy the green movement’s growing demand for electric vehicles and solar panels. WE Soda Ltd., a subsidiary of British-based Ciner...
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
wyo4news.com
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
