Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Florida woman finds wedding ring in brush pile after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ashley Garner thought she'd never see her wedding ring again after losing it days before Hurricane Ian landed in Florida. She told the Associated Press that she, her husband, and their three children searched the yard and garage for two days, but to no avail.
News Channel 25
Small rain chances returning in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another nice day here in Central Texas as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be in place, giving way to some cloud cover in the late afternoon and evenings. Some changes may be coming...
News Channel 25
Texans make the case for why voting matters
"Texans make the case for why voting matters" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms...
News Channel 25
Poll: About 1 in 4 Texas voters rank inflation as top concern
AUSTIN, Texas — As midterms approach, a new poll reveals Abbott's lead has extended to 8-points against O'Rourke. Among registered voters, Abbott leads with 52 percent of "definite" voters against O'Rourke's 44 percent, according to a recent Marist Texas Poll. However, among all registered voters statewide, Abbott's lead against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
O’Rourke raises over $25 million from July through late September, outraising Abbott again
"O’Rourke raises over $25 million from July through late September, outraising Abbott again" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Comments / 0