Marietta man killed in Friday crash on Cobb Parkway

A Marietta man has died from injuries sustained in a Friday car crash on Cobb Parkway, north of its intersection with EMC Parkway, police said.

Kevin Michael Johnson, 47, was killed in the crash, which occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

Johnson was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic, according to Cobb County police,

The Chevrolet collided into the back of an International straight truck which was stopped in traffic, according to police. The Chevrolet “remained in contact” with the back of the truck after impact.

Johnson was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County police at 770-499-3987.