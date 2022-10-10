ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Candidates take stage as November nears: Here are 4 debates this week to watch

By Ken Tran, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The midterm elections are less than a month away, and candidates are in the thick of debate season as control of Congress hangs in the balance.

This week offers a chance for some candidates in the most competitive races in the country to pull ahead of their opponents.

Here are four debates coming up to keep an eye on: Three Senate races in swing states and Michigan's gubernatorial race.

Ohio: Tim Ryan (D) vs. J.D. Vance (R)

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance will face off in a debate on Monday night and another debate next week on Monday night.

Smart analysis delivered to your inbox: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

The two candidates are running to fill the seat of retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. After Portman announced his retirement, Democrats saw a critical opportunity to flip the seat blue and help retain their already razor-thin 50-50 majority in the Senate.

The debate is a chance for either candidate to firmly establish a lead. The race is one of the most competitive in the nation, and its outcome could be integral in determining which party gains control of the Senate.

Ryan leads Vance by only 3 percentage points – well within the margin of error – by 46%-43%, according to a poll from Spectrum News and Siena College conducted late last month.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points. Vance has banked on that same enthusiasm when November comes. He has fully backed Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Ryan, on the other hand, has been attempting to court independent voters, marketing himself as a moderate keeping an arm's length away from President Joe Biden, telling Fox News he won't be inviting Biden to campaign for him in the Buckeye State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odYCK_0iTNcNZy00
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance and former President Donald Trump speak at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre during on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Jeff Swensen, Getty Images

Wisconsin: Johnson (R) vs. Barnes (D)

Incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are sparring for a second and final time in a debate on Thursday night.

Wisconsin is another Senate pickup opportunity for Democrats. Johnson has a 41% approval rating among likely voters, according to a poll by Public Policy Polling.

And the race is neck and neck – both candidates are tied at 47%, according to the same poll.

In their first debate last Friday, the candidates sparred over crime and abortion, issues the two have relied on heading into November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dP5Zj_0iTNcNZy00
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes shake hands before a televised debate, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash, AP

Johnson has anchored his campaign on crime, hammering Barnes for his previous support of reducing police budgets. In their first debate, Johnson said Barnes had “a long history of being supported by people that are leading the effort,” to defund the police.

Barnes blasted Johnson for his comments calling “the overturning of Roe v. Wade a victory,” when the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

Georgia: Warnock (D) vs. Walker (R)

On Friday night, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and former NFL running back Herschel Walker are squaring off in their first and likely only debate before the election.

After both Biden and Warnock won Georgia in upset victories in 2020, Democrats are hoping to hold onto the seat.

The race’s landscape has shifted as Walker – who has depicted himself as a strong anti-abortion candidate – deals with reports that he paid for a woman’s abortion over a decade ago.

First reported by the Daily Beast, Walker vehemently denied the allegations and told Fox News he had “no idea” who the woman could be. Following Walker’s denial, the Daily Beast also reported that the woman is the mother of one of Walker’s children.

The allegations are almost sure to come up in Friday's debate. Walker has continued to deny the reports, and Warnock has avoided directly commenting on the allegations, instead telling reporters “We have seen some disturbing things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4OFm_0iTNcNZy00
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co., Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Ga. Meg Kinnard, AP

Michigan: Whitmer (D) vs. Dixon (R)

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for a second term as Governor of Michigan, but she’ll have to overcome GOP challenger Tudor Dixon. The candidates are scheduled for two debates, on Thursday night and another on Oct. 25.

Dixon has been trailing Whitmer, according to multiple polls. Whitmer leads Dixon by 6 percentage points, at 53%-47%, according to a poll from CBS News and YouGov.

Abortion, voting and COVID-19: Why we're eyeing these 10 governor's races in 2022 midterms

According to the same poll, 55% of registered voters in Michigan describe Dixon as “extreme.” Whitmer and Democrats have used voter perception to their advantage. On Michigan airwaves, Democratic ads have slammed Dixon for her support of an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJmk9_0iTNcNZy00
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, pictured Oct. 5 in Grand Rapids, faces Republican Tudor Dixon in the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. Bill Pugliano, Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Candidates take stage as November nears: Here are 4 debates this week to watch

Comments / 47

Danny boom botz
2d ago

Great to see I have read over 50 articles in NewsBreak today before I saw Trumps ugly mug.If the media ignores him, he will think his show was canceled, and go home and cry.

Reply(19)
18
ronnieV
2d ago

WHY DO WE SO CONTINUOUSLY SEE THIS FACE EVERYWHERE IN THE HISTORY THAT I REMEMBER THEY LEAVE OFFICE AND SELDOM DO WE SEE PAST PRSIDENTS and(SO-CALLED)

Reply
4
unFox
2d ago

There's nothing crazier than the couple of hours where all of MAGA is waiting silently to find out what they're supposed to think 🤔.

Reply
7
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates

Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
105.3 RNB

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump

Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Donald Trump
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Michigan Supreme Court#Congress#Democratic#Republican#Onpolitics#Gop#Democrats#Spectrum News#Siena College
Newsweek

Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls

Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November

While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

636K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy