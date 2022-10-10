ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a new ad, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis attempts to share a softer, rarely-seen side of Ron DeSantis, skipping any mention of Trump, a potential 2024 rival

By Kimberly Leonard
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hs8Ly_0iTNcLoW00
The DeSantis campaign released a new ad on October 10, 2022, featuring Florida first lady Casey DeSantis. Courtesy DeSantis campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as one of the Republican Party's most aggressive fighters in America as he spars publicly with journalists, Disney, LGBTQ rights groups, and the Biden administration.

But on Monday, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis took to the airwaves in a new campaign ad to re-introduce her husband as a different kind of fighter — a man who fought for their family when she was receiving treatment for breast cancer.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn't," she said in the ad. "He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand. He was there to fight for me when I didn't have the strength to fight for myself."

The ad is a sharp contrast to DeSantis' gubernatorial bid six years ago when Casey DeSantis and the DeSantis children starred in a cheeky campaign ad highlighting then-President Donald Trump's support.

In that ad, Casey DeSantis talked about DeSantis reading Trump's books to his son, playing blocks with his children to "build the wall," and teaching them about "Make America Great Again."

Trump's endorsement during the primary helped DeSantis win the GOP nomination, and Trump often brags to journalists that he "made" the governor.

But since Trump left office, DeSantis has consistently grabbed national headlines and polled second to Trump as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Casey DeSantis is widely known among political circles to be her husband's top confidante and to have a significant impact on his career. Before becoming the first lady of Florida she was a news show host. As the first lady, she has focused on children's mental health and cancer initiatives.

The new ad featuring Casey DeSantis attempts to show a softer side of the governor that is rarely on public display. DeSantis is known among former colleagues to be aloof and has faced backlash over certain policies. In August, for instance, DeSantis flew migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Casey DeSantis, 42, publicly announced in October 2021 that she has breast cancer, and took a break from first lady duties as she underwent chemotherapy. She is now in remission. The ad comes on the one-year anniversary of her diagnosis.

Casey DeSantis has taken a visible role in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, frequently appearing at press conferences beside her husband to promote a state disaster relief fund. The DeSantises joined President Joe Biden and first lady Jill last week as they surveyed damage from the storm.

The latest ad, which the campaign said was unscripted, will run on TV and digitally.

Other portions of the ad show DeSantis as a child growing up in Florida, in college, in the Navy, and on his wedding day. Casey DeSantis said in the ad that she fell in love with her husband "from the moment we met" and introduces the audience to the couple's three children: Madison, 5; Mason, 4; and Mamie, 2.

DeSantis is the youngest governor in America and when he and his wife moved into the governor's mansion they were the first family in 50 years to live there with children.

DeSantis is up for reelection in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, a former congressman who was a GOP governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011. Their first debate will be on October 24.

Crist is the underdog in the race given that Republicans have out-registered Democrats in Florida. He's widely considered to be a top contender for the presidency in 2024, especially if Trump doesn't run.

Joseph Trocino
2d ago

in the end, he has what it takes to lead. if you are a conservative, you love him for it. if you are a liberal. you hate him for it.But when the TV cameras turn off. he does good.

Dancy Chandler
2d ago

Hm... he took care of his sick wife and did common dad duty?! Shocking, he did the very basic of caring for someone you promised that to in marriage. As to reading his children the worst fairy tales of a lying cheating tyrant, I'd say that was child abuse.

AP_000614.984bc04ea6314b4991aae1c9c14fd38f.0416
2d ago

No one cares what you say Mrs DeSantis….you have an agenda and actions and words tell us who he is….he’s the same spoiled megalomaniac as Drumpf….he is a danger to the U.S.

