Ukrainians in Kyiv sang patriotic songs in the city's metro stations as they sheltered from Russia's barrage of missile attacks

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Ukrainians sing patriotic songs in the metro stations below Kyiv. Ukrainian Ministry of Defense
  • Ukrainians sang patriotic songs as they sheltered together while Russia attacked the country with missile strikes Monday.
  • Online videos showed children singing in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, as well as others singing in metro stations in the city.
  • The Russian military on Monday launched a barrage of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine.

As Russia targeted Ukraine in a series of deadly missile strikes on Monday, defiant Ukrainian adults and children sang songs as they sheltered together from the attacks, touching videos show.

Children in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv belted out the country's national anthem as they huddled in a bomb shelter while the city was under assault, according to a clip posted to Twitter by former Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba.

Other online videos showed hordes of people standing closely together singing the Ukrainian folk song "In the Cherry Orchard" as they gathered inside a metro station in Kyiv during the missile strike.

Ukraine's defense ministry shared one of the clips on Twitter, saying that the eastern European country's "spirit is unbreakable."

"Residents of Kyiv sing in a metro station during an air raid alert," the ministry said.

As they sheltered in the underpass of the Nyvky metro station in Kyiv, locals also sang the patriotic Ukrainian song called "Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow" video showed.

The song has become hugely popular and a symbol of Ukrainian resistance ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked war on Ukraine nearly eight months ago.

Another clip posted to Twitter showed people singing the official anthem of Kyiv as they hunkered down inside a metro station in the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian military on Monday launched a barrage of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia.

It was the first time Kyiv was struck by Russian forces in months amid the war.

Putin said on Monday that the attacks were retaliation after the Kerch Strait Bridge, a key supply route connecting Russia and Crimea, was damaged in a blast on Saturday.

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov

