ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security: Must-Know Facts for October 2022

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205sBM_0iTNcIAL00
PeopleImages / iStock.com

October is a big month for beneficiaries of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The Social Security Administration announces changes each year, but the biggest one will be announced this month and go into effect in 2023.

Each year, the SSA announces the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which helps account for inflation. COLA is equal to the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for a specific period. The CPI-W measures changes for certain goods and services on a year-over-year basis.

It’s estimated that the COLA for 2023 will be higher than the 5.9% increase for 2022. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for September 2022 is scheduled for release on Oct. 13, which is when the 2023 COLA is expected to be disclosed.

Retirees could see one of the biggest increases in recent memory. It’s estimated that the COLA for 2023 will be 8.7%, according to The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group. This is based on the latest Consumer Price Index report, which showed the annual rate to be 8.3% in August 2022.

Retire Comfortably

A COLA of 8.7% would increase the average retiree benefit of $1,656 by $144.10, according to the TSCL’s press brief. You can calculate this increase by taking your gross monthly Social Security benefit and multiplying it by .087.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

More: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

“A high COLA will be eagerly anticipated to address an ongoing shortfall in benefits that Social Security beneficiaries are experiencing in 2022 because inflation is higher than their 5.9% COLA,” Mary Johnson, TSCL’s Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, told GOBankingRates in an email.

More From GOBankingRates

  • What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?

Retire Comfortably

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0iTNcIAL00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Comments / 4

Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Price Index#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Ssa#Tscl
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
202K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy