Lincoln, NE

Nebraska should move fast to avoid missing chance to hire Matt Rhule | Opinion

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The stink of a failed NFL tenure will send Matt Rhule back to the Bowl Subdivision, where he'll be welcomed with a handshake, a hug and a contract lasting five or more years worth somewhere north of $7 million annually.

Fired by the Carolina Panthers in the early stages of his third season, his availability at the midpoint of the regular season will scramble an already chaotic coaching cycle and lead many Power Five athletics directors to look at their incumbent head coach and ask: Is he better than what we've got?

The answer in a wide majority of cases is yes, often resoundingly.

Whoever lands Rhule will get a proven program-builder with a nearly impeccable resume as a college head coach: Between 2013 and 2019, he transformed two floundering programs, Temple and Baylor, carrying both from the bottom of the conference standings to some of the most successful years in modern program history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPKyf_0iTNcHHc00
Matt Rhule looks while coaching Baylor against Georgia during in the first quarter of the 2020 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Sports

Power Five job searches expected to conducted in the next two months — Auburn, for starters — may land on Rhule as the prime candidate, and these programs will be willing and able to pay the salary he'll demand in any negotiation.

But one current opening should make Rhule its must-have candidate and do whatever it takes from a financial perspective to capture him on this rebound back to the FBS.

Nebraska's search for a reboot under athletics director Trev Alberts should lead directly to Rhule, who meets every prerequisite for the job as subtly outlined by Alberts in announcing Scott Frost's dismissal last month.

He's a "culture builder" and a "grinder," as Alberts noted among the top qualities he was evaluating in the Cornhuskers' coaching search.

Rhule has experience as a Power Five head coach. He's clearly drawn to the rebuilding process; while his departure from Temple to Baylor one year after Art Briles was fired came as a slight surprise, given his lack of ties to Texas, the challenge spoke to Rhule on a deep level — and the chance to put his fingerprints on once-proud Nebraska may do the same.

He can bring toughness and a mean streak back to a program painfully lacking in both areas. At Temple and Baylor, Rhule and his staff would talk about "body blows," about making opponents "drop their hands," about "going for the kill."

As a recruiter, Rhule is adept at evaluating prospects who fit the blueprint: Baylor signed only three-star recruits in a 2017 class that has formed the backbone of two New Year's Six bowl teams in three years. Combining that eye with Nebraska's strong resources in name, image and likeness would make for an intriguing mix.

At the most basic level, he would bring authenticity and credibility to a program that has swung and missed — to varying degrees — on coaching hires for two decades.

The big unknown is whether Nebraska can get him. Rhule is dealing from the advantageous position of not needing to work; he can collect the roughly $40 million due from the Panthers and sit back and relax, though that's not his style. He could also patiently wait out this year's market, assessing the openings that will arise in late November and early December.

Whether the Cornhuskers should make a strong push can't be stated strongly enough. The program has a major head start on the rest of the Power Five and the money to entice nearly any coach, even one set to cash an eight-figure buyout. The timing lines up to make a run at one of the top coaches to hit the open market in years.

Box after box after box: Rhule checks them all. Nebraska can't afford to let the opportunity slip away.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nebraska should move fast to avoid missing chance to hire Matt Rhule | Opinion

