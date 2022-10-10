Read full article on original website
Huskies' Peihopa Suspended for Team Rules Violation
The UW redshirt freshman defensive tackle missed three of the previous six games.
Mariners fever: Demand for merchandise has printers scrambling
SEATTLE — The Mariners are now headed to Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series, and as you might imagine, team merchandise is flying off the shelves. “I mean, it’s two decades of pent-up excitement,” said Joe Munson, who works in marketing and communications...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gov. Inslee declares all state ferries be renamed after Mariners players during playoff run
WASHINGTON – As the Mariners continue their playoff run, Governor Jay Inslee has declared all state ferries temporarily be renamed after players. The names go into place on Oct. 13 and will remain that way as long as the Mariners remain in the postseason. “We are so proud of...
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
What's your favorite comfort food? Would you rather have a pizza or a burger? If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Washington that are highly known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really nice burgers should taste like.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
Slate
The Myth That Fuels the Panic Over Surgery for Trans Teenagers
This January, Alex Petkanas boarded a flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Seattle. After years of working with his therapist and medical providers, he was finally on his way to get top surgery, a procedure that removes unwanted breast tissue. It’s a key part of gender-affirming care for many transgender and nonbinary people.
Man in Washington shot in face, abdomen over a crossbow
SEATTLE — A man is recovering after he was shot in the face and the abdomen over a crossbow on Friday near Seattle, Washington. According to KIRO, the Seattle Police Department said on Friday just before 9 p.m. a man called 911 to report an injured driver who flagged him down. When officers arrived, they located the injured driver.
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police
RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
southsoundbiz.com
Air Tahiti Nui Becomes First and Only Direct Flight Service from Seattle to Tahiti
Air Tahiti Nui debuted its first non-stop service connection between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, Tahiti, last week. In its new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and Pacific Northwest. The new service will operate twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $769 with tax excluded. The flight is 9.5 hours and all-inclusive — providing meals, drinks, and amenities in all cabins.
Severe weather shelter activated in Seattle in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
RENTON, Wash. — An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker...
