Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
mymoinfo.com
Landowners Say MODOT Untruthful With Plan To Fix Highway 221 Curves in St. Francois County
(Stono Mountain) A married couple, whose home and farm that is located along a dangerous section of Highway 221 in St. Francois County between Doe Run and Iron Mountain, tells Regional Radio they are being bullied and intimidated by Missouri Department of Transportation officials. Mary and Carl Johnson’s home is...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION REPORTS ON DROUGHT ASSISTANCE TO FARMERS THROUGH THE FARM SERVICE AGENCY
The Saline County Commission reported on drought assistance to farmers through the Farm Service Agency during its meeting on Wednesday, October 12. The primary counties eligible for assistance are Boone, Cooper, Howard and Moniteau, with contiguous counties including Audrain, Callaway, Chariton, Cole, Miller, Morgan, Pettis, Randolph and Saline.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
kmmo.com
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AWARDS $2.6 MILLION IN FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO LEETON
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $2.6 million in financial assistance to the city of Leeton for upgrades to its wastewater treatment system. The project is expected to be completed by August 2023. A news release says this project includes adding a special system to the city’s existing...
mymoinfo.com
Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri
(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
Comments / 1