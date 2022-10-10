ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale experts see positive trends on World Mental Health Day

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgDFk_0iTNc9J300

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday is World Mental Health Day , a day to raise awareness and hopefully break down the stigma of the issue of mental illness.

While the pandemic has made things much worse, there are some signs of hope, according to health professionals.

Since humans are social animals, the pandemic shift to isolation was hard mentally on so many, according to Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson . He said the situation is getting a bit better, but people need to reach out if they’re struggling.

“There are resources out there,” Wilson said. “There’s help that you can get and if you need it, you really need to ask for it because we’ve seen a lot of tragedies during the pandemic that isn’t directly related to COVID, but is related to what COVID has done to society.”

Janet Lydecker, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, said mental illness is being talked about more since the pandemic.

She’s noticing a very hopeful trend is emerging in teens.

“I do find that teenagers are much more open to talking about receiving therapy, sharing different strategies that they’ve learned, why they’re in therapy than I’ve ever seen in adults,” Lydecker said.

She predicts that if this continues as teens become adults, there will be a decrease in mental health stigma.

Connecticut offering students mental health days

When children are struggling emotionally or mentally, she will alert parents.

“I find that parents are very receptive to hearing that their child could benefit from learning more coping skills or having more tools to help them have whether it’s a normal life or more productive life, or just a happier life,” Lydecker said.

She said some positives to help mental illness have emerged from the pandemic in a world with a shortage of professionals to help.

“Telehealth options or supportive therapy which isn’t a traditional model of one hour a week kind of indefinitely but a briefer model of therapy,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital robot allows for precise hernia surgeries

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A four-armed robot at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London is changing how doctors perform hernia surgeries. Depending on what tools are attached to those arms, the Da Vinci Robot is able to perform multiple types of extremely precise hernia surgeries. It’s possible because the robot’s arms are able […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
recordpatriot.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

‘What the Duck’ campaign in Middletown supports Middlesex cancer patients

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re walking around Middletown, you may find yourself asking, “What the DUCK is going on here?” Well don’t worry, the large wooden ducks around town are all for a good cause. The Middlesex Hospital has started a fundraiser campaign in Middletown called ‘What the Duck’, where large, decorated ducks are […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Yale University#Mental Illness#Mental Health Stigma#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Yale Medicine Dr#Yale School Of Medicine
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act

Yale University has agreed to pay a $308,250 settlement to resolve allegations that Yale failed to maintain complete and accurate records of the controlled substances it purchased and dispensed at the Yale Fertility Center. Additionally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Yale allegedly failed to put in place effective controls […] The post Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WTNH

‘Faith in Blue’ brings Cheshire residents, police together

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecting the community and the officers that work to protect it. That was the goal of a special event held on Monday in Cheshire. The “Faith in Blue” gathering was held at the Calvary Life Family Worship Center and is working to make communities more inclusive. It’s part of a national […]
CHESHIRE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WTNH

American Indians, Italian Americans observe Indigenous People’s/Columbus Day in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Across Connecticut, American Indians and Italian Americans observed holidays Monday — for separate reasons in separate ways. Monday was both Christopher Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day, holidays that can be filled with cultural pride, or with strong feels about colonization. “Indigenous People’s Day is not an alternative,” said Joaquin […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
UC Daily Campus

Former UConn student testifies in Alex Jones trial

A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.
WATERBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places

It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Creations: Madison store employs those with disabilities

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “There’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings,” said 22-year-old Danny Laager, as he shows News 8 around a bright store filled with ethically sourced, artisanally made products from all around the U.S. Another employee, Courtney Dinsky showed off an incredible, spinning globe. “It’s powered by the light and you can put it on your […]
MADISON, CT
Yale Daily News

City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy