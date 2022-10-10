ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

2 from sunken boat fend off sharks during Coast Guard rescue

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0iTNbxwz00

Two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard launched a search after a relative reported the three people failed to return from a fishing trip Saturday evening.

The 24-foot (7.3-meter), center-console fishing boat sank about 10 a.m. Saturday and stranded the three people without communication devices, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The three were wearing lifejackets and one was showing signs of hypothermia when they were rescued Sunday about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) offshore from Empire, Louisiana, a small community southeast of New Orleans. They had been in the water more than 24 hours.

The news release said a Coast Guard boat crew saw two of the people fending off sharks, and both of them had injured hands. The crew pulled them from the water, and the two were lifted onto a helicopter. The helicopter crew lifted the third boater from the water.

The two injured people were taken to University Medical Center New Orleans, where they were listed as stable. The Coast Guard did not release their names and did not specify whether the injuries were from bites, from being scraped against sharks' sandpaper-like skin or from another cause.

“If the family member had not notified the Coast Guard, and if these three boaters were not wearing life jackets, this could’ve been a completely different outcome,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, a Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator in New Orleans.

The news release said Coast Guard crews in two boats, two planes and a helicopter searched about 1,250 square miles (3,237.5 square kilometers) of water, slightly larger than the size of Rhode Island.

Comments / 21

WV Colts Fan
3d ago

Cannot even imagine going through this. First the boat sinking had to be horrific, wading in that water for a day, especially at night, if that's not enough how about some sharks trying to get ahold of you.

Reply(2)
14
Jenni Morrison
3d ago

Thank God for the family member that reported them missing. And God bless their rescuers ❤

Reply(1)
24
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Empire, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Rhode Island State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Rescue Mission#Accident#The Coast Guard
Outsider.com

Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

867K+
Followers
183K+
Post
487M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy