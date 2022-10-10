Read full article on original website
Shinnston City Council moves forward on recreation projects, signals opposition to Amendment 2
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston City Council this week voted to move forward on a dog park project, and members will evaluate costs and locations for a possible pickleball court in the city, according to the mayor. According to Mayor Rodney Strait, council members voted 6-0 to...
WVU Medicine UHC in Bridgeport, West Virginia holding Oktoberfest for pediatric, maternal care funds
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC) in Bridgeport is celebrating Oktoberfest for a good cause this month. The goody basket pickup fundraiser was made to replace the annual Holly Ball, which was derailed by COVID after 61 years.
Mon EMS, Mountaineer Area Rescue Group will partner to provide aid throughout Monongalia County (West Virginia)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Area Rescue Group and Mon EMS will work hand in hand going forward to get top-tier medical care to patients in Monongalia County no matter where they get injured. Leaders for both organizations appeared at the Monongalia County Commission meeting on Wednesday to...
Simplifying WVU's keys to the game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — K-I-S-S. We’re not talking about the show of affection or the rock band of an earlier era.
Sluggish first half dooms Bridgeport
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Early in the second half, Bridgeport boys soccer coach Keith Dumas was pleased with the Indians’ effort. After a first half in which the Indians didn’t have any shots on goal or corner kicks, the Indians scored less than five minutes into the second and had given themselves more scoring opportunities with a few corners.
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It took less than 10 minutes for Bridgeport girls soccer to br…
Notre Dame volleyball falls at Elkins; South Harrison swept
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball came up short at Elkins on Wednesday, falling to the host Tigers in straight sets. The Irish were most competitive in the opening set, losing 25-17. The Tigers took control in the final two frames, winning them 25-11 and 25-10.
Bridgeport girls rout University to end regular season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It took less than 10 minutes for Bridgeport girls soccer to brush aside University and set up a fifth consecutive win heading into the playoffs. In their regular season finale against a sectional opponent, the Indians scored three early goals and cruised to a...
WVU women's soccer welcomes No. 22 Texas on Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s soccer team begins its first and only two-game homestand of the Big 12 Conference season with a matchup against No. 22 Texas on Thursday. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is tabbed for 5 p.m. Admission to the match will be...
