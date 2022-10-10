ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundsville, WV

WVNews

Sluggish first half dooms Bridgeport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Early in the second half, Bridgeport boys soccer coach Keith Dumas was pleased with the Indians’ effort. After a first half in which the Indians didn’t have any shots on goal or corner kicks, the Indians scored less than five minutes into the second and had given themselves more scoring opportunities with a few corners.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame volleyball falls at Elkins; South Harrison swept

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball came up short at Elkins on Wednesday, falling to the host Tigers in straight sets. The Irish were most competitive in the opening set, losing 25-17. The Tigers took control in the final two frames, winning them 25-11 and 25-10.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport girls rout University to end regular season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It took less than 10 minutes for Bridgeport girls soccer to brush aside University and set up a fifth consecutive win heading into the playoffs. In their regular season finale against a sectional opponent, the Indians scored three early goals and cruised to a...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU women's soccer welcomes No. 22 Texas on Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s soccer team begins its first and only two-game homestand of the Big 12 Conference season with a matchup against No. 22 Texas on Thursday. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is tabbed for 5 p.m. Admission to the match will be...
MORGANTOWN, WV

