Goodbye, Columbus? Here’s what Indigenous Peoples’ Day means to Native Americans
Indigenous Peoples' Day advocates say the recognition helps correct a "whitewashed" American history that has glorified Europeans.
10 Indigenous People Shaping Culture
Over the past few years, Indigenous people have become more visible in mainstream arts, entertainment and culture in the U.S. and Canada. In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, here are 10 Native Americans blazing trails in arts and culture that you should get to know. Sterlin Harjo. Executive producer...
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? Is it offensive to celebrate Columbus Day? Everything to know
The second Monday of October has been a national holiday for about a century. But Indigenous Peoples Day has only held that designation for a year.
Elle
8 Indigenous Designers to Support on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Always
This month, we celebrate and honor Native American people and commemorate their histories and cultures. But the time to support Indigenous artists is all year round. Sustainability and tradition are often at the forefront of Indigenous design, whether it’s the way Keri Ataumbi uses visual storytelling in her jewelry or the history behind Jamie Gentry’s bespoke moccasin boutique. By uplifting Indigenous, Native American, and First Nation-owned brands, you help grow small business, spread inclusivity, and encourage authentic art. Here are eight designers to support this Indigenous Peoples’ Day—and always.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered an asthma attack and died while he was being taken to the hospital. Ohiyesá Locke said he had...
Voices: OLD How we’re building power for Native People at the ballot box
Today, on Indigenous Peoples Day and every other day, Native peoples across Turtle Island are flourishing – resistant and resilient to the ways society attempts to silence us.Native peoples are leading, organizing, creating, educating, innovating, advocating, and thriving – on Capitol Hill, in Hollywood, on reservations, rural and urban communities. We’ve made incredible strides in representation, breaking through industries like media and entertainment that have long perpetuated our erasure. We are championing narrative disrupting Native-created content like Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and Prey. Native peoples broke records in 2020 voting in unprecedented numbers, tipping the scales on numerous generation-defining elections, and...
Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna, founder of Oyé Palaver Hut, shares African storytelling, music, dance, and cooking
Palaver (noun) – – a long parley usually between persons of different cultures or levels of sophistication. – unnecessarily elaborate or complex procedure. – an improvised conference between two groups, typically those without a shared language or culture. Ask Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna about palaver, and she has a...
How 'The Great American Recipe' Winner Infuses Cultural Heritage Into Every Holiday
A native of Mexico and California transplant, Silvia Martinez has a passion for infusing the flavors of her heritage into the food she serves her family. She would go on to participate and (spoiler alert!) win the first season of PBS’s The Great American Recipe. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, it brings together 10 multicultural home cooks to compete—similar to the Great British Baking Show—while telling stories through food. The show highlights what truly makes American cuisine unique.
LOCALIZE IT: 33 States Exempt Clergy From Reporting Abuse
Thirty-three states exempt clergy from laws requiring professionals such as teachers and doctors to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials if the church deems the information privileged, an Associated Press review has found. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of child sex...
Native American group blasts Chiefs for ‘mocking our culture,’ calls team’s ‘end racism’ message ‘ironic’
A Native American group, the “Not In Our Honor” Coalition, protested the Kansas City Chiefs’ namesake before the team’s game on Monday because they feel the team is “mocking our culture.”. Rhonda LeValdo, the founder of “Not In Our Honor,” spoke to Fox News Digital...
