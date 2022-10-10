Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
My 2 Favorite Stocks Right Now
With the S&P 500 down big, It has been a difficult year for investors to find winning stocks. Costco keeps growing, and its low-cost model should be a benefit in a weak economy. Lululemon, a brand that is booming in popularity, shows no signs of slowing down. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 80% and 91%, According to Wall Street
Cowen Group analyst John Blackledge sees 91% upside for Amazon shareholders. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss sees 80% upside for Snowflake shareholders. Amazon and Snowflake are both trading at discounts compared to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These supercharged stocks have the competitive edges and intangibles necessary to make patient investors richer over the coming decade.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Berkshire operates in many industries, including mortgages, energy, and insurance. Both classes of Berkshire Hathaway shares have a reputation for beating the market over a long history. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Ford vs GM: Which One Morgan Stanley Favors Now
Analyst Adam Jonas and his team at Morgan Stanley have raised the rating on Ford while cutting price targets on both Ford and GM.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover
The bear market has created plenty of bargains, but not every stock down big should be snapped up. Wayfair's meager profits have vanished as demand cratered, and the company is now rapidly burning through cash. Oatly is facing an explosion of competition, and its vast expansion plans have been greatly...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
Motley Fool
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now
All three of these stocks are down by 35% or more from their recent highs. These are all solid and profitable businesses with lots of room to grow. While there could be short-term turbulence, these could be bargains for patient long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Is a Bull Market Coming for Stocks? Experts Say to Watch for These 5 Signs
The last few months have been extremely challenging for investors. The S&P 500 just notched its worst September in 20 years, and the brutal month saw all three major indexes firmly in a bear market. A perfect storm of factors — think inflation, rising interest rates, the threat of a...
1 Stock-Split Stock You Shouldn't Sell During the Market Downturn, According to 100% of These Wall Street Analysts
Cybersecurity could be a major source of growth for investors as more companies migrate to the cloud.
BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks
Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
Ford Stock Slumps On UBS Downgrade to 'Sell'; GM Rating, Price Target Also Cut Amid Recession Risk
Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after analysts at UBS lowered their rating and price target on the carmaker, citing a sharp demand hit linked to the looming U.S. recession. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel cut his rating on the stock to 'sell', from 'neutral', and took $3...
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
msn.com
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, General Motors, Rivian and more
(GM) – UBS downgraded both automakers, cutting Ford to "sell" from "neutral" and downgrading GM to "neutral" from "buy." UBS said the auto industry is rapidly moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power. Ford slid 3.6% in the premarket while GM fell 3.5%.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever
McDonald's has a long track record of reinventing its business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
PepsiCo Beat Earnings. Here’s the Trade.
PepsiCo (PEP) shares on Wednesday are trading about 4% higher after the soft-drinks-and-snacks behemoth reported third-quarter results. That stock move comes even as the early momentum in the overall market has been sapped following the PPI report, which was released before the open. PepsiCo, Purchase, N.Y., delivered a great report....
