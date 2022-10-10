Read full article on original website
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Students, faculty and alumni participate in ‘Light the Y’ BYU Homecoming tradition
BYU wrapped up the first day of BYU Homecoming with one of the oldest traditions on campus, “Light the Y” on Oct. 11. Organized and hosted by the Student Alumni Association, thousands of students and alumni alike shuttled from campus to the Y trailhead. Since 1942, students and alumni of multiple generations have enjoyed hiking and lighting the Y.
BYU students celebrate homecoming week with Pizza at the Plaza
Over 2050 students crowded into Brigham Square at noon on Oct. 11, picking up a free lunch provided by BYUSA. BYU sophomore Tyler Jeanneret, this year’s director of Pizza at the Plaza, said he planned for that many students to come for lunch. He said that the main goal of Pizza at the Plaza was to promote homecoming, connect students with BYUSA and give people a chance to connect to others on campus.
BYU kicks off homecoming week with opening ceremony
BYU President Kevin J Worthen opened the event by welcoming alumni, university guests and students to homecoming week. Worthen invited students to participate in events this week, such as ‘Light the Y’, the Alumni Award recipient lectures and BYU’s football game against University of Arkansas on Oct. 15.
BYU students, alumni participate in nationwide walkout to protest LGBTQ+ discrimination
BYU students joined a national movement and walked out of their classes on Oct. 11 to protest the discrimination of LGBTQ+ students at institutions with religious exemptions from Title IX. The walkouts, which took place on National Coming Out Day, were part of a national movement called Strikeout Queerphobia. The...
BYU’s perfectionism plague: More than just good grades
Perfectionism has been a part of BYU student Aubree Curtis’ life since she was young. As a child, she remembers spending hours on what should have been fun family activities, like carving jack-o-lanterns, and getting to the point of tears sometimes because of self-inflicted pressure to do everything perfectly.
4 questions for BYU women’s basketball heading into the 2022-23 season
It’s a new era for women’s hoops at BYU. Much has changed since last season’s 26-4 finish and WCC regular season title. Following a first round exit in the NCAA tournament, head coach Jeff Judkins retired after more than two decades in Provo, four impact seniors graduated and two time defending conference player of the year Shaylee Gonzales transferred to Texas, leaving the program in surprisingly unfamiliar territory.
BYU Anti-Racism Club works to educate students on racial inequality
The Anti-Racism Club works to educate BYU students about racial inequality through events, seminars and more. Since its inception in 2020, the club has organized educational events with speakers who talk about race, as well as partnering with other clubs on campus. Anti-Racism Club president Emily Peterson said the club...
Young single adults reflect on experiences as YSA bishopric members
Young single adults are reflecting on time in YSA bishoprics after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints handbook change in March 2021 allowed for young single adult males to hold bishopric counsellor callings. The General Handbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was updated to...
Late rally fizzles as No. 16 BYU falls 28-20 to Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS — Second half adjustments couldn’t save the Cougars this time around, as No. 16 BYU fell just short Saturday in a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas. “We’re not playing the type of football that we want,” head coach Kalani Sitake said. “We’ve got to figure this out.”
Taiwanese Student Association celebrates culture, heritage for National Taiwan Day
BYU students of the Taiwanese Student Association celebrated National Taiwan Day, a holiday on Oct. 10 that celebrates Taiwanese culture. Their celebratory event, which took place on Oct. 7, was meant to reflect on the importance of Taiwanese heritage. Taiwanese Student Association treasurer Clayton Guo said he loves his people and culture and has found purpose in his position.
BYU exercise scientists discover how to better personalize exercise
A BYU professor and graduate alumnus published a study in the National Library of Medicine on how to better personalize exercise, including finding better ways to judge the effectiveness of training. BYU graduate alumnus Jessica Collins and professor Jayson Gifford published a study on “Critical Power and Work-Prime Account for...
‘Featured Female’ all-women’s market helps community women in business
Featured Female, an all-women’s market run by women of all ages, allows ladies to get together once a month to sell goods, homemade or wholesale. What started out as a small girls’ night idea during the pandemic has become an official public marketplace with more than 6,400 followers on Instagram and around 50 vendors at each event.
Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic
Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
