Over 2050 students crowded into Brigham Square at noon on Oct. 11, picking up a free lunch provided by BYUSA. BYU sophomore Tyler Jeanneret, this year’s director of Pizza at the Plaza, said he planned for that many students to come for lunch. He said that the main goal of Pizza at the Plaza was to promote homecoming, connect students with BYUSA and give people a chance to connect to others on campus.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO