Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?

Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season

ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Phillies NLDS roster and Game 1 lineup: Key reliever left off among changes

David Robertson, a key part of the back end of the bullpen, was left off the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters in Atlanta that Robertson strained his calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series against the Cardinals Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Orioles claim ex-Yankees prospect

Jake Cave is back in the American League East. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Baltimore Orioles claimed the outfielder off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cave was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Padres-Dodgers in action

Already up 1-0 Trea Turner gave the Dodgers an early lead, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Following a double from Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Max Muncy slapped a single up the middle to score Smith and give Los Angeles an early 2-0 lead.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern

Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

