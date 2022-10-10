Read full article on original website
Phillies leave ex-Yankees reliever off NLDS roster after bizarre injury
The Phillies return to action Tuesday. But reliever David Robertson won’t be with them. MLB.com’s Todd Zolekci reports “David Robertson and Nick Maton off NLDS roster. Nick Nelson and Dalton Guthrie on.”. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury reports Robertson “suffered (a) right calf strain jumping up celebrating...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Mets’ Buck Showalter’s ear check of Padres’ Joe Musgrove is ‘water under the bridge’
Bob Melvin is willing to let bygones be bygones. The San Diego Padres manager says he’s moving on from the bizarre scene in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, when New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpire to check the ears of starter Joe Musgrove for an illegal substance.
Ex-Yankees coach interviews with Marlins to replace former manager Don Mattingly
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports “Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol have both now interviewed for the #Marlins managerial opening.”. The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager following former New York Yankees captain Don Mattingly’s announcement that he will not return next season in the Miami dugout.
Phillies-Braves rain delay: How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, Game 2 after weather delay | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel
NOTE: Per the official Braves Twitter account: “Today’s Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. due to weather. The start time is TBD, and we will pass along the updated start time as soon as it’s determined.”. The Philadelphia Phillies, led by...
NBC Sports
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
MLB insider hints at Mets’ free agency plans for Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo
It’s decision-making time for the Mets. New York’s offseason began Sunday following its 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field. That means manager Steve Cohen, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter need to...
Phillies NLDS roster and Game 1 lineup: Key reliever left off among changes
David Robertson, a key part of the back end of the bullpen, was left off the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters in Atlanta that Robertson strained his calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series against the Cardinals Saturday.
Orioles claim ex-Yankees prospect
Jake Cave is back in the American League East. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Baltimore Orioles claimed the outfielder off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cave was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Padres-Dodgers in action
Already up 1-0 Trea Turner gave the Dodgers an early lead, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Following a double from Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Max Muncy slapped a single up the middle to score Smith and give Los Angeles an early 2-0 lead.
Bronx Zoo: Bleacher Creatures impress Guardians | Yankees faithful loud and proud at ALDS Game 1
Yankee Stadium was no Bronx Zoo on Tuesday, but the New York Yankees faithful still announced their presence with authority. The Bleacher Creatures were out in force for Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series as the Yankees rolled to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. BUY...
Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern
Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
What channel is the Phillies game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS, Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the Atlanta Braves, led by Ronald Acuna Jr., in an NLDS game on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 (10/11/22) at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Sling...
HBP, Rhys Hoskins miscue send Phillies to first loss this postseason
The Phillies were one pitch away from getting out of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series several times. But in a change from Game 1 - where the Phillies delivered several two-out hits in a 7-6 win - Atlanta pushed three runs across to win the second game and earn a split of the best-of-3 series.
