Read full article on original website
Related
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
sanatogapost.com
Man Cited by Troopers Tuesday in Worcester Crash
WORCESTER PA – A 76-year-old Newtown Square man was cited by Pennsylvania State Police following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at 2:39 p.m. near the intersection of Valley Forge and Potshop roads in Worcester Township, troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack said. They...
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Man stabbed at Bertucci's restaurant in Delaware County, suspect in custody, police say
DELAWARE COUNY - Police are on the scene of a stabbing incident at a popular Italian-American restaurant chain in Delaware County. A man was reportedly stabbed at the Bertucci's on West Lancaster Avenue in Radnor Township Tuesday morning. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not...
Hit-And-Run Crash At Saucon Square Plaza Leaves Police Seeking Clues
Police are seeking help tracking down the SUV that slammed into the back of a truck at Saucon Square Plaza and sped off during the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 11. A black SUV crashed into the back of a black Mack truck at the plaza around 2:20 p.m., Lower Saucon Township Police said.
sanatogapost.com
Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge
SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
Two dead in shooting outside Southampton’s Steam Pub
A Friday night shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub, 606 Second Street Pike in Southampton, that left two people dead and a third injured is currently under investigation by detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Upper Southampton Police Department. At 11:31 p.m., Bucks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckscountyherald.com
Upper Southampton shooting deaths ruled homicides
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the manner of death of the two people shot and killed in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township Friday evening, Oct. 7, was homicide. The cause of death of Steven A. Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, was gunshot wounds...
sanatogapost.com
Local Firefighters Win Water Company Grants
MECHANICSBURG PA – More than 140 fire companies and departments across Pennsylvania, including 19 that cover Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are receiving a total of $71,000 in firefighting support grants awarded by Mechanicsburg-based Pennsylvania American Water, the company said Monday (Oct. 10, 2022). The awards coincide with the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week.
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More than 200 animals seized from Pa. farm
The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty.
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
Three cited at comedian’s show at arena
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they cited three intoxicated people for disrupting the Kevin Hart performance at Mohegan Sun Arena that involved one of the suspects punching an officer on Sunday. Arrested were Asia Lynn McNeil, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, and two people from Peterson, N.J., Tina Ramos, 33,...
The Philly Restaurant Was Just Named the ‘Best Hole in the Wall’ Restaurant In the Entire State of Pa.
Pennsylvania is a food hub. In fact, we have some of the very best luxury restaurants in the entire state right here in Eastern Pa. And, of course, some of those incredible eateries are what we may call more of a "hole in the wall." Which, is an endearing term, really.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
Comments / 7