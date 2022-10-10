ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry

Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
Al Horford shares first impression of Blake Griffin with Celtics

It remains to be seen what kind of impact Blake Griffin has on the court, but his presence already seems to be a positive for the Boston Celtics locker room. Less than two weeks into his C's tenure, Griffin has wasted no time ingratiating himself with the team. Veteran big man Al Horford made it clear he's happy to have the six-time All-Star on board.
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
