Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
19-Year-Old Public School Paraprofessional Employee Shot In HeadAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and BarsKatie CherrixNew York City, NY
Related
Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary
Jordan Poole didn't think Draymond Green needed to get suspended.
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
Andre Iguodala recalled when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green beefed during a game because Steph was taking too many bad shots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York
It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
Yardbarker
A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry
Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
NBC Sports
Al Horford shares first impression of Blake Griffin with Celtics
It remains to be seen what kind of impact Blake Griffin has on the court, but his presence already seems to be a positive for the Boston Celtics locker room. Less than two weeks into his C's tenure, Griffin has wasted no time ingratiating himself with the team. Veteran big man Al Horford made it clear he's happy to have the six-time All-Star on board.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole
After defending her son for punching Jorda Poole in the face, Draymond Green's mother has now deactivated her Twitter account.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
James and his camp pull episode of The Shop featuring the rapper because of his controversial comments
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
Should Bronny try to join the league straight out of high school like his dad?
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0