Ohio EPA investigating environmental impacts of West Carrollton scrapyard fire

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard that started in West Carrollton Sunday afternoon is continuing to be monitored Monday.

Firefighters from several departments remain on scene Monday trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling Center on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to be cautious about the smoke coming from the scene.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is on scene investigating any environmental impacts that the fire may cause. A spokesperson deferred comments on the specifics of the fire and what was burning to the West Carrollton Fire Department.

>>PHOTOS: Drone Pictures of West Carrollton Scrap Metal Fire

Fire crews got the call of a fire at the scrap yard Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Approximately 15 departments were called to help extinguish the fire, according to Chris Fairchild, West Carrollton Police public information officer.

Fairchild previously said on Sunday that there were upwards of 50 firefighters that responded.

Our crews were out there Monday afternoon and there was still smoke coming from some small spots. Fairchild said in a release that some crews have remained on scene to put out hot spots as they ignite.

West Carrollton Police said the fire started in a pile of a metal in this scrap yard but does not know what caused it.

>>PHOTOS: Crews battle fire in West Carrollton

“There’s appliances in there,” said Fairchild. “There’s car, there’s different metals.”

As plumes of smoke traveled up in the air Sunday, it could be seen for miles.

“I was doing a bike ride here all the way up to Richmond,” Theodore Hale said. “On the way back from Richmond, I could see it bubbling all the way from Farmersville.”

Ben Silcox told News Center 7 that he was coming back to Dayton from Cincinnati and could see the smoke.

The company operates commercial metal recycling facilities throughout the Ohio Valley and its West Carrollton location is home to its automobile shredder, according to Cohen Recycling’s website.

“We don’t exactly know what’s burning,” Fairchild said. “It’s definitely not good to be breathing in.”

Officials said the smell of smoke should be expected throughout the day and residents should exercise caution when outdoors.

“Because we live in the Miami Valley and we’re seeing it go out across the entire valley,” Silcox said. “Whatever is in there is getting into people’s lungs to some degree.”

Residents and businesses should consider placing their air conditioning units on re-circulate mode to prevent smoke from being drawn inside their home or business, Fairchild said Monday.

>>Crews respond to apartment fire in Beavercreek

No injuries were reported, according to West Carrollton Police.

News Center 7 has reached out to Cohen which is headquartered in Middletown to get a comment and is waiting to hear back.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

