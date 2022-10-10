ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October

Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Falling Earlier Today

Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock on near-term headwinds in advertising and increasing competition. These headwinds have the stock's valuation down to a low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13. The analyst doesn’t see a higher valuation for Meta as long as headwinds persist. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Meta#Stock Performance#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Meta#Meta Platforms Inc
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower as investors await CPI report

U.S. stocks ended Wednesday's session slightly lower, as producer price data showed inflation inched up last month and a readout of Federal Reserve meeting minutes affirmed officials were likely to proceed with their rate-hiking plans. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings

MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where General Electric Stands With Analysts

General Electric GE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for General Electric. The company has an average price target of $83.5 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $78.00.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Heavily Oversold in 2022: Indicator

Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI), a major momentum indicator, says that Bitcoin (BTC) might be nowhere near its price bottom, should history repeat itself. Stochastic RSI: BTC remains oversold for entire 2022. As of mid-October 2022, Stochastic RSI for the Bitcoin (BTC) price remains in the "oversold" zone. Stoch...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy