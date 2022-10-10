ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed to News Channel 5 that a suspect has been arrested for robbing the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive, across from the Alexandria Mall, on Wednesday. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas was arrested for one count of first...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested

We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
