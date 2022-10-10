Read full article on original website
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
Opelousas Chief: Please "save your son's life"
Every incident in a week of gun violence involved young men, Chief McLendon says. He's asking parents and residents to help police stop it.
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging "No Longer…Fun Prank(s)," Warns of Arrests
Toilet-papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating suspects
Acadia Crime Stoppers are investigating a scam that occurred in the Mermentau area of Acadia Parish.
kalb.com
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed to News Channel 5 that a suspect has been arrested for robbing the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive, across from the Alexandria Mall, on Wednesday. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas was arrested for one count of first...
kalb.com
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
Authorities in Acadia Parish need your help trying to catch a suspect wanted for allegedly intimidating the victim into overpaying for work in her driveway.
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
kalb.com
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
Group of Louisiana police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
theadvocate.com
Bus driver finds four bullets on school bus seat, which leads to Acadiana High lockdown
Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities. Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement...
fox26houston.com
Man arrested 3 years later, charged with murder for death of Demetris Lincoln in 2019
HOUSTON - Three years later, a suspect has been arrested for a woman's death back in 2019. Police say Carl Franklin Tates, 61, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with murder for the death of 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. According to reports, Lincoln disappeared from 5000 Caplin Street in northeast...
Lafayette Sheriff: Woman found dead in shed, no foul play suspected
Woman found dead in shed, no foul play suspected
theadvocate.com
Two years after Moore Park shooting that left two dead, charges dropped: ADA explains 'hard decision'
Charges have been dropped against two defendants in a 2020 double homicide at Moore Park after the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting qualified as a justified homicide for self-defense. The shooting happened during an after-hours party attended by hundreds following a University of Louisiana at Lafayette...
calcasieu.info
Traffic Stop Leads to a Louisiana Man Being Arrested for Heroin, Marijuana, and Firearms Charges
Traffic Stop Leads to a Louisiana Man Being Arrested for Heroin, Marijuana, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, on October 10, 2022, detectives from the Street Crimes Unit performed a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns St and made contact with Matthew Marchand, 47.
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
Phone scam circulating with threats of arrest, claiming to be law enforcement
A phone scam happening across Lafayette pretends to be local law enforcement and demands money with threats of an arrest.
Louisiana man sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for firearms violation in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 48 months on Wednesday for a federal firearms violation in East Texas. Marland Gibson, 53, was arrested on March 20, 2021 after he was stopped for speeding on I-20 in Gregg County. “During the traffic stop, it was determined Gibson had an outstanding warrant […]
