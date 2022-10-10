Round face shapes are the best. (I say that with a little bit of bias because I have one.) A common myth people seem to like to reiterate, though, is that bangs just don't look good on rounder face shapes. I'm here to tell you that's completely false. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins has a thing or two to say about that. "Old-school culture dictates that everyone needs to have an oval face to appear classically beautiful. It's giving Western standards of beauty," he says. "Round faces, square faces, heart-shaped, oval—they're all gorgeous! The kind of bangs you get should be based on your personal preference and how much time you’re willing to spend on styling."

HAIR CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO