Gwen Stefani Pink Stuns In A Pink Corset Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover
Gwen Stefani is continuing to make bold fashion statements ahead of her highly-anticipated return to The Voice – and the seductive outfit she wore when she graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s October 2022 issue is one of the raciest and most daring ensembles of them all!. For...
I've been a makeup artist for 9 years. Here are 9 drugstore products that perform better than high-end items.
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
2 Everyday Makeup Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Professional Makeup Artists
While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
Julia Roberts Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day As She Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Tweed Mini Skirt On The Red Carpet
Julia Roberts is back with another chic fall outfit just weeks after turning heads in London with a custom Alexander McQueen gown! The Pretty Woman icon, 54, arrived at the star-studded History Talks event in Washington D.C. on September 24th donning a stunning black tweed blazer and matching mini skirt— and showing off her incredible figure in the process.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Janet Jackson, Maggie Rogers, Eileen Gu, and More
So that’s a wrap! Fashion month is over. Before it finished, Janet Jackson made an incredibly chic splash in Paris. The artist headed to Thom Browne where she wore a killer skirt suit. At Givenchy, she opted for a hoodie and a sleek jacket. Finally, at Louis Vuitton, she was glistening in a puffer coat and a pair of intergalactic platform sneakers. Let’s hope Jackson makes more rounds next fashion month, too.
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
EW.com
Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
Bangs Are Low-Key the Best Haircut If You Have a Round Face Shape—Here's Proof
Round face shapes are the best. (I say that with a little bit of bias because I have one.) A common myth people seem to like to reiterate, though, is that bangs just don't look good on rounder face shapes. I'm here to tell you that's completely false. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins has a thing or two to say about that. "Old-school culture dictates that everyone needs to have an oval face to appear classically beautiful. It's giving Western standards of beauty," he says. "Round faces, square faces, heart-shaped, oval—they're all gorgeous! The kind of bangs you get should be based on your personal preference and how much time you’re willing to spend on styling."
Normani Poses In Burberry Dress And Trench Coat For The Brand’s Latest Event
Normani looked gorgeous in a Burberry dress and trench coat for the brand's latest event.
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
Anne Hathaway Shows How to Wear a Big, Boxy Blazer This Fall
The weather in New York City right now is pretty much perfect. Style-wise, this crisp forecast means that it’s time for jackets to shine, as layering for warmth is now crucial. And today, Anne Hathaway was spotted out and about in one of the season’s must-have styles: a big, boxy blazer. She even gave the sharp, ’80s-style shoulder pads a surprisingly mod feel, too.
Dua Lipa Finds the Perfect Pair of Fashion Uggs
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We’re well into fall, which means it’s two things: Spooky season and cozy season. Even if you’re not a fan of Halloween, who doesn’t love slipping into a comfy sweater on a crisp autumn day? While there are many more outfit options, bundling up in style is a real sartorial challenge. So allow Dua Lipa to offer some inspiration on how to do sleek layering properly, right down to her fashion-forward Uggs (yes, really).
Kris Jenner Chicly Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Leather Gloves & Loafers for Dennis Basso’s NYFW Show
Kris Jenner had an all-black moment while attending the Dennis Basso show for The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12 in New York City. The businesswoman wore an all-black blazer suit to the NYFW event on Monday night. She added a solid black crewneck tee underneath the blazer, and kept it in monochrome with black loafers and a pair of glossy black leather gloves. Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. To accessorize, she went with black sunglasses...
Dua Lipa Poses in Floral Jumpsuit, Cropped Cardigan & Silver Grommets Ugg Boots
Dua Lipa paired unexpected pieces together while spending time with loved ones. The Grammy-winning singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. In her post, which she captioned “family,” Lipa added a collection of photos. In each picture, she wore the same look. She donned a floral jumpsuit with a skirt over the pants. The pale green jumpsuit, from KNWLS, featured spaghetti straps and a lace-up style along the sides. Lipa added a cropped cardigan over top with white stripes. She accessorized the outfit with lots of rings and hoop earrings and she carried a brown leather purse. View this post...
Elite Daily
A Makeup Artist's Guide To Tightlining
Luna says the first rule of tightlining is to make sure your pencil tip is sharpened bluntly. While this is important when using eyeliner in general, it's especially helpful when tightlining because the space you're lining is so narrow. When you're ready to start lining, Luna says to "try to hold the top lash line gently with your available hand while lining with your other hand to ensure a smooth and precise application," and adds that you'll want to do the same when lining the lower lash line, too. If tightlining is just one part of a bolder smoky eye, Luna suggests using an eyeliner brush to soften and blend your liner.
Florence Welch Looks Ethereal in Rodarte Dress & Gucci Platforms on ‘James Corden’
Florence + The Machine visited “The Late Late Show With James Corden” yesterday to perform their new song “King” from their latest album, “Dance Fever.” Florence Welch, the lead singer of the band, embraced her famous ethereal style once again wearing two pieces from Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection – a fitted minidress and a sheer lace overlay with sleeves. The singer is the first person to be seen wearing the collection since its debut in September. Welch paired the look with an assortment of bulky gold rings with two pendant necklaces. The songwriter slipped into a pair of towering platforms from Gucci’s spring...
rsvplive.ie
The only eyeshadow palette you will ever need has just launched - and it's make by a Northern Irish MUA
Northern Irish makeup maestro Paddy McGurgan has launched his own cosmetics collaboration with Bellamianta. The beauty behemoth, who began his two decade long career in makeup first by learning the ropes on make up counters such as MAC, Laura Mercier, NARS, Stila, has taken on the task of crafting his own bespoke collection with the popular beauty and tanning brand.
The List
