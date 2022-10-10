Read full article on original website
Jesse Lingard DROPPED by Nottingham Forest as Steve Cooper axes ex-Man Utd ace after signing new contract to 2025
JESSE LINGARD has been DROPPED from the Nottingham Forest team to face Aston Villa on Monday night. The ex-Manchester United star, 29, signed for the newly-promoted side this summer. But along with the rest of the squad, Lingard has failed to make an impression on the top flight this season.
Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on
Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
SB Nation
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager says criticism is fair after poor run
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson says his team need to be "accountable" after a run of five matches without a win. The Robins' recent 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City was a fourth loss in five games, their other result being a goalless draw against bottom-placed Coventry City. City next face...
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Cannot Rely On Anthony Martial As Their Striker
One of the most frustrating situations at Manchester United is their lack of options at striker. United currently have Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as their current striking options. Martial spent part of last season on loan at Sevilla after agreeing with the manager at the time Ralf...
Wasps follow Worcester in suspension from Gallagher Premiership
English rugby’s flagship domestic competition is in meltdown with Wasps following Worcester by being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.The four-time Premiership champions also face a “likely” move into administration and had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park.In a statement, the Rugby Football Union said: “The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.“The RFU will continue to work with the club, PRL (Premiership Rugby) and any potential administrator or future investors to find the best possible outcome for the club.”
Chelsea close to taking Joe Shields from Southampton as head of recruitment
Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Southampton to appoint Joe Shields as their director of recruitment. He is the head of senior recruitment at St Mary’s and is highly regarded by Chelsea for his work there and at Manchester City. Shields joined Southampton in July and was...
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
UEFA・
Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves as club continue search for Bruno Lage replacement
JULEN LOPETEGUI has turned down the chance to become Wolves boss. The Spaniard, 56, met with chairman Jeff Shi at the weekend to discuss taking over at Molineux. But ex-Real Madrid boss Lopetegui has decided against a move to the Black Country, partly due to his father suffering from ill health.
Newport County consider David Webb for vacant manager’s job
Newport County are considering appointing David Webb, formerly one of Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff at Tottenham, as their new manager.Webb, who was also head of football operations at Huddersfield Town and the scout who discovered Wilfried Zaha, has been interviewed for the vacancy at the League Two club.Newport sacked James Rowberry this week and are 18th in the fourth tier, three points above the relegation zone while Webb is also in talks with a national team in Europe about a role there.Webb acquired a reputation for identifying and signing talent after working with Eddie Howe when he was head of scouting...
Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club
Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
Erik ten Hag feels for Anthony Martial after forward’s latest injury setback
Erik ten Hag feels sorry for Anthony Martial after the improving Manchester United forward was sidelined by his third different injury of the season.The 26-year-old’s Old Trafford future looked to be over when he joined Sevilla in January for an ultimately underwhelming six-month loan stint.But Ten Hag’s summer arrival injected new life into Martial’s United career, with the France international starting up front in all four matches during the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.ℹ️ The boss has ruled four first-team Reds out of Thursday night's #UEL fixture.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 12, 2022A hamstring injury in the final friendly...
BBC
Worcester Warriors to appeal against Premiership suspension and relegation
Administrators for Worcester Warriors say they will appeal against the Rugby Football Union's decision to suspend the Premiership club for the season and relegate them to the Championship. Julie Palmer, from Begbies Traynor Group, told the BBC they will contest the punishments on a "no fault insolvency" basis. Warriors went...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th
All the action from Gameweek 11 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool take on Manchester City.
Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter
Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is “likely” they will enter into administration “in the coming days”.In another colossal blow for the English domestic game, it follows Worcester already being in administration and being suspended from the Premiership for the rest of this reason, with relegation to the Championship to follow.In a statement, Wasps said: “It has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days...
BBC
Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs
Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
BBC
Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick unlikely to become new manager
Michael Carrick is unlikely to become the new Middlesbrough manager. The former England and Manchester United midfielder met club officials on Tuesday and does want to become a manager at some point. However, it is understood there was no agreement and the 41-year-old views the time as not yet being...
BBC
Jack Nowell: 'Every chance' England winger could stay at Exeter, says boss Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says there is "every chance" that England winger Jack Nowell will sign a new deal with the Premiership club. The 29-year-old British and Irish Lions winger has spent his entire professional career at the Devon club. But Nowell has been linked with a move...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jude Bellingham keeps Champions League record going with volley vs Sevilla
Jude Bellingham scored the equalising goal for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla tonight to level the match at 1-1. The Englishman’s stock continues to rise and the goal keeps the midfielder’s streak in this season’s Champions League going. The 19-year-old has scored in every game of the competition...
UEFA・
