Aljamain Sterling
Petr Yan
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years

Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return

WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
Abu Dhabi
Dubai
Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments

Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280

Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
Gilbert Burns details what he believes was a “big factor” in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch: “I see a lot of factors a lot of people didn’t see”

Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on what he believed to be a big factor in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch. Earlier this year at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. While it was a victory that came as a surprise to many, the man himself always knew that he could win the big one – even when he was seemingly 3-1 down on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round.
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo

Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RIZIN interested in Floyd Mayweather vs. Nate Diaz megafight: ‘We do think it’s a great idea’

Exhibition boxing has been all the rage to kick off the 2020s in combat sports. From YouTubers to team sports players — even professional boxing legends like Mike Tyson — have gotten in on the action. Perhaps the catalyst of it all, however, was Floyd Mayweather Jr., who shocked everyone and their dog by taking a fight in Japan’s RIZIN Fighting Federation against superstar kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa, in Dec. 2018.
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners

WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
