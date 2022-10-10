Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul wants to end Floyd Mayweather’s perfect boxing record but ‘Money’ too scared to risk it
Undefeated boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears content to close out the final chapter of his hall-of-fame boxing career with an international world tour that consists of warm bodies getting pieced up for the delight of casual fight fans. But if the aging Mayweather, 45, is still light years ahead...
Henry Cejudo explains why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280: “When he first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse”
Henry Cejudo is explaining why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The much anticipated bantamweight bout will feature Sean O’Malley (15-1...
MMAmania.com
Top UFC fighter trashes Ronda Rousey for making suicide ‘cool’ — ‘She’s everything that’s wrong with the world’
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a special appearance on the Ellen show back in early 2016 and revealed to host Ellen Degeneres that losing her 135-pound strap in a technical knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 left “Rowdy” with suicidal thoughts. “To...
MMAmania.com
The UFC heavyweight who defected to Russia now in danger of getting drafted for war in Ukraine
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title challenger Jeff Monson became a Russian citizen back in 2018, thanks to the signature of a starstruck Vladimir Putin, and has been enjoying a life of smoky hospitals and chicken wire ever since. But Russian citizenship is about more than just blini and...
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
Boxing Scene
Fury: Wilder Punches Five Times Harder Than Whyte - He'll KO Helenius!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing his trilogy rival, Deontay Wilder, to score a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder returns this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he steps in the ring for the first time in a year - with Helenius in the other corner.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
MMA Fighting
Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments
Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280
Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski: ‘We’re locked in as the backup fighter’ for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski has gotten his wish. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin has expressed interest in a chance at capturing Lightweight gold since before his most recent victory in July 2022. Now, he’ll get as close to fighting for the 155-pound strap as he ever has. Volkanovski...
Gilbert Burns details what he believes was a “big factor” in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch: “I see a lot of factors a lot of people didn’t see”
Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on what he believed to be a big factor in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch. Earlier this year at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. While it was a victory that came as a surprise to many, the man himself always knew that he could win the big one – even when he was seemingly 3-1 down on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
MMAmania.com
RIZIN interested in Floyd Mayweather vs. Nate Diaz megafight: ‘We do think it’s a great idea’
Exhibition boxing has been all the rage to kick off the 2020s in combat sports. From YouTubers to team sports players — even professional boxing legends like Mike Tyson — have gotten in on the action. Perhaps the catalyst of it all, however, was Floyd Mayweather Jr., who shocked everyone and their dog by taking a fight in Japan’s RIZIN Fighting Federation against superstar kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa, in Dec. 2018.
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
