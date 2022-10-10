Read full article on original website
NJ man wanted after suspicious death found in Berne
A Trenton, New Jersey man who was wanted for desecrating human remains in his hometown was arrested in Berne on Wednesday.
Trenton, NJ shooting victim remembered as young track star
Investigators returned to the scene Wednesday, collecting surveillance video as they look for answers in the killing of 25-year-old Daveigh Brook.
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Willingboro, NJ, man arrested in series of swatting incidents
Police have made an arrest in a series of swatting incidents that targeted businesses in Gloucester County. Monroe Township Police say between June 23 and July 20, 2022, a series of calls were made indicating a person with a gun was threatening to shoot themselves. In each case, a business...
Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton
Trenton, NJ- The Trenton Police Department is investigating after they found 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, 25, of Ewing, shot dead in his car on Ellis Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Avenue. You in Township police officers who were nearby conducting a motor vehicle stop I heard the gunshots and responded to the area. When they arrived behind the home they located a black Ford Fusion parked in the middle of Greenley Alley. As they got closer to the vehicle, officers The post Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
Teen from Marlton, NJ, Remains Hospitalized After Being Shot in Pennsauken
A 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized after he was shot this past weekend in Pennsauken. Authorities say the shooting took place just before noon Saturday in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue. The teen, from Marlton, was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was last reported...
Paterson Man Used CT Victim's ID To Buy $47.9K Rolex Watch: Police
A 55-year-old Paterson man used a Connecticut victim's information to buy himself a $47,905 Rolex watch in New York City, authorities said. Douglas Cantey has been wanted by police since May, when the victim told police he'd gotten a UPS delivery of an empty Rolex watch that he didn't purchase, the Darien Police Department said. The victim then found an unauthorized purchase of $47,905 in his bank statement, police said.
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
Ammunition receipt connected suspect to shooting near Roxborough High School, police say
According to police, a receipt for ammunition was found in the Ford Escape used in the shooting.
Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting
TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's...
Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania
Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
Philadelphia man sentenced in federal court for role in viral GoFundMe scam with former Bordentown couple
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 36 months of probation for his role in a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Johnny Bobbitt, 39, previously pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court on Oct. 3, according to a press release through the U.S. Attorney District of New Jersey.
