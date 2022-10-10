ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Daily Voice

NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting

A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton

Trenton, NJ- The Trenton Police Department is investigating after they found 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, 25, of Ewing, shot dead in his car on Ellis Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Avenue. You in Township police officers who were nearby conducting a motor vehicle stop I heard the gunshots and responded to the area. When they arrived behind the home they located a black Ford Fusion parked in the middle of Greenley Alley. As they got closer to the vehicle, officers The post Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kersey Alley#Physical Assault
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Used CT Victim's ID To Buy $47.9K Rolex Watch: Police

A 55-year-old Paterson man used a Connecticut victim's information to buy himself a $47,905 Rolex watch in New York City, authorities said. Douglas Cantey has been wanted by police since May, when the victim told police he'd gotten a UPS delivery of an empty Rolex watch that he didn't purchase, the Darien Police Department said. The victim then found an unauthorized purchase of $47,905 in his bank statement, police said.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Register News

Philadelphia man sentenced in federal court for role in viral GoFundMe scam with former Bordentown couple

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 36 months of probation for his role in a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Johnny Bobbitt, 39, previously pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court on Oct. 3, according to a press release through the U.S. Attorney District of New Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

