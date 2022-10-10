ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

When do we turn the clocks back and end daylight saving time?

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head further into October, you may be wondering what day we will “fall back” and get an extra hour of sleep.

This year, Sunday, Nov. 6 is that special day when we rewind our clocks back and get some extra time to enjoy the back of our eyelids. Or, for the party-going crowd, an extra hour to imbibe favorite alcoholic beverages as bars across the East Coast set their clocks back by an hour.

While Nov. 6 marks the end of daylight saving time, it begins the period of standard time across the United States.

Are there benefits of daylight saving time?

The benefits of switching from daylight saving time back to Standard Time have become increasingly more scrutinized as of late, with the entire U.S. Senate unanimously approving a bill to make daylight savings time permanent in March. But, just a few months later, the Sunshine Protection Act hit a wall in the House, as members argued over the language of the bill , and whether the final time chosen should be that of daylight saving or standard.

What to do when standard time begins:

  • Make sure to set your clocks back an hour if they don’t automatically do so
    • Don’t forget the microwave clock, oven clock, car clock or alarm clock
  • Put fresh batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detector
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veLkW_0iTNYxGk00
FILE – Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Key Dates: Sunrise and sunsets of 2022 (based in Richmond, Virginia)

  • Oct. 21: Last day of more than 11 hours of daylight
  • Nov. 5: Last full day of daylight savings time
  • Nov. 6: First day of standard time
    • Sunrise: 6:39 a.m., sunset: 5:06 p.m.
  • Nov. 12: Last Sunset after 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 25: Last sunrise before 7 a.m.
  • Nov. 30 – Dec. 12: Earliest sunset of the year (4:51 p.m.)
  • Dec. 21: First day of winter, shortest day length of the year (9 hours, 34 minutes, 14 seconds)
Permanent daylight saving time has been tried before – and it didn’t go well Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 54

Susan
2d ago

Keep Daylight Saving Time year round and call it done. Not many of us here in the south appreciate darkness at 5PM!

Reply(6)
43
you so stupid
1d ago

I wise man once said "you can't cut the bottom off of a blanket and sew it to the top and act like it's a bigger blanket". I feel the same about daylight savings time. you can't move 1 hour of daylight and act like we have longer days

Reply
9
2CatLady
2d ago

I really don't care which we use regular or savings CAN'T WE JUST LEAVE IT ALONE. Choose one and leave it alone.

Reply(1)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
peninsulachronicle.com

Buckets Car Wash In Williamsburg Is About More Than Washing Cars

JAMES CITY –Buckets Car Wash on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is not your regular local carwash, according to owner Shawn McLaughlin. “Buckets Car Wash is much more than washing cars,” McLaughlin said recently. “I don’t even consider us as being in the car wash business. We are in the business of delighting customers every time, while also serving as a strong part of our local community.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#The Clocks#Clock#Standard Time#Alcoholic Beverages#U S Senate#House#Electric Time#Medf
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Vietnam
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy